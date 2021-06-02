News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support
2021-06-02 09:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
2021-06-02 12:35:00
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable, With Near-Term Bias Lower
2021-06-02 08:00:00
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects 'Further Progress'
2021-06-02 14:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-06-02 07:00:00
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold/Silver Technical Outlook

  • Gold in a vulnerable position, watch support around 1875
  • Silver caught between a line of resistance and support
At the moment gold is a bit on the extended side of the ledger, but still pointed higher. There are a couple of levels and lines of support to watch, depending on the time-frame.

The first area of support arrives on the 4-hr chart, with the lower parallel of a channel. Gold is currently trying to push higher off this support. Just below the lower parallel is the May 19 high at 1890 that has also held on a few occasions since then. As long as we don’t see a closing 4-hr candle below 1890 support will considered to be valid.

If the channel can maintain, then the first level of resistance to watch is 1916, followed by the top of the channel, currently in the 1930s, and then the larger resistance level from the November and January highs around the 1959/65-area.

Should the channel break to the downside there is a sizable level of support around the 1875 mark, which includes several turning points from October through February. Near this threshold also lies the trend-line running higher from the late-March low.

Gold 4-hr Chart (using channel as short-term guide)

gold 4hr chart

Gold Daily Chart (support below if channel breaks)

gold daily chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Silver is currently riding along the bottom-side of a channel in play for the past two months, which is keeping it pointed higher for as long as it holds. A daily close below 27.40 is seen at putting silver at significant risk of declining towards longer-term support via the March 2020 trend-line.

While support is holding, though, big resistance is keeping a lid on a further advance. Yesterday, silver reversed again around an area that has been in play as resistance since August 2020. A daily close above 28.74 will have major resistance around the 30-mark in play.

Silver Daily Chart (caught between support/resistance)

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

