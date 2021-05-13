News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-13 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-13 19:00:00
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Seems everything eventually gets the hipster treatment. Seems at present, the appetite is for artisanal carbon neutral blockchains. Well, not artisanal.
  • Disney Q2 Earnings: Revs: $15.61B vs. $15.85B est. EPS: $0.79 vs. ($0.32) est. $DIS
  • Fed's Bullard: - US to move from "recovery to "expansion" by the end of June - Fiscal policy to help households performed way above original expectations
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.41% France 40: 0.33% FTSE 100: 0.27% Wall Street: -0.03% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8RrQPqFHBL
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 20:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-13
  • Seasonality, May has been one of the worst, if not the worst, months of the year for gold prices, which may prove to be a headwind in an environment that has proved bullish otherwise.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/xXnc1XUECX https://t.co/hxXNT0BCYU
  • U.S. Dollar index slightly higher on the day despite choppy price action $USD $DXY https://t.co/AbIGPs20CA
  • The Australian Dollar has once again responded to weekly technical resistance and leaves the bulls vulnerable while below 7866. Get your $AUD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/72ORZ3wZwx https://t.co/ktLFGNPZd0
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.50% Silver: 0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6m6mlA9J0I
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.05%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0md6tHfJ37
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Despite inflation fears rearing their head with rippling effects across global financial markets, gold prices have enjoyed a strong run since early-April, and have weathered ‘the storm’ around US inflation data this week.
  • Seasonality, May has been one of the worst, if not the worst, months of the year for gold prices, which may prove to be a headwind in an environment that has proved bullish otherwise.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a bearish bias in the near-term.

Two Steps Forward, One Step Back, Two Steps Forward…

Gold prices have slowly but surely climbed their wall of worry, briefly touching a fresh monthly high earlier this week, incidentally their highest level since early-February. In a sense, as inflation fears have reared their ugly head over the past few weeks, gold prices have been fulfilling their mythical role as an inflation hedge. A steady erosion in real US yields due to the combination of loose monetary policy and expansionary fiscal policy is proving to be a strong fundamental tailwind for gold prices, long-anticipated but perhaps finally being realized.

Gold Volatility Eases Off – Not Bad for Gold Prices?

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (May 2020 to May 2021) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) is trading at 17.03, having jumped to their highest level since the end of March. But with gold volatility taking a step backwards today while gold prices rally – an inverse of yesterday when prices fell and volatility gained – it may be the case that gold prices and gold volatility are behaving in a manner that suggest price action, on balance, remains bullish . The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is -0.25 while the 20-day correlation is +0.86. One week ago, on May 6, the 5-day correlation was +0.84 and the 20-day correlation was +0.69.

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (March 2020 to May 2021) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

In the prior gold price forecast, it was noted that “in holding above the ‘confluence of former resistance turned support,’ gold prices have carved out a short-term sideways consolidation, which in the context of the potential double bottom, could be considered a bull flag.” Furthermore, “a simple doubling of the recent consolidation (1759.95-1677.36) above resistance suggests that gold prices may heading towards 1842.54 in the near-term – which would see bullion back to another cluster of Fibonacci retracements that proved consequential in early-2021.”

Gold prices reached a high of 1845.54, briefly breaching the cluster of Fibonacci retracements, before taking a step backwards this week. But momentum remains bullish: daily Slow Stochastics are still in overbought territory; and daily MACD is still trending higher above its signal line. As long as gold prices continue to treat their daily EMA envelope as support (which has been the case since mid-April), their technical posture remains bullish.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to May 2021) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

It’s been previously noted that “while the broader confines of the descending parallel channel that’s been forming relative to the August 2020 (all-time) high remain in place, now back above 1763.36, the rebound gives long-term bulls hope that by holding the pandemic uptrend, gold prices are defining their nine-month downturn as a bull flag.” If gold prices are above1837 by June 15, then it would appear that gold prices would be on track to pace towards new highs by the end of the year.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (May 13, 2021) (CHART 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 78.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.73 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.29% higher than yesterday and 2.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.78% lower than yesterday and 7.51% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Bulls Halted– Range Break Imminent
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Bulls Halted– Range Break Imminent
2021-05-13 17:30:00
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Just a Flesh Wound - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-05-12 18:45:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed