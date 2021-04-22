News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
2021-04-22 11:57:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB
2021-04-22 10:30:00
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Suppressed by Rising Stockpiles and Demand Concerns
2021-04-22 06:00:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead
2021-04-22 13:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-04-22 04:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
  • - Governing Council did not discuss any phasing out of PEPP - Premature to discuss tapering - Any determination of PEPP purchases is data dependent
  • - Ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance remains crucial - National fiscal policies should address vulnerabilities effectively and be temporary and targeted - Next Gen EU plan must be made operational without delay
  • - Risks to medium-term outlook are more balanced - Recovery to be driven by both domestic and global demand - Headline inflation likely to increase in coming months based on temporary factors - Temporary factors should fade out of inflation readouts by early 2022
  • - Euro-area economy may have contracted again in Q1 2021 - Data points to a resumption of growth in Q2 - Progress on vaccines should pave the way for a firm rebound in activity in 2021
  • - ECB is monitoring developments in FX rate on inflation outlook - Standing ready to adjust all instruments as appropriate to support inflation goals
  • - Financing conditions have been broadly stable recently - Risks to wider financing conditions remain despite stabilization of market rates - Will continue with PEPP purchases until at least the end of March 2022
  • - Expect a firm rebound in activity later in year - Underlying price pressures remain subdued - Preserving favorable financing conditions is essential
  • ECB's Lagarde: - Near term outlook is clouded - Persistently high rates of Covid and associated containment measures continue to constrain activity in the near term #ECB $EUR
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (MAR) Actual: 7.9% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • another nice round of US economic data...claims & Chicago Fed
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook

  • Gold is trading inside the confines of a developing channel
  • Using the channel structure as a guide for shaping trading outlook
  • A quick peek at silver reveals similar is taking shape there as well
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead

The past three weeks have been some of the most constructive for gold since the last rally ending in the beginning of the year. Perhaps this rally will suffer a similar fate, but for now the trading bias in the near-term is neutral to higher depending on where it trades within the developing channel.

The channel off the lows in March is becoming an increasingly reliable structure to work with. The bottom-side parallel connects the March low with a pair of lows this month that are in relatively close proximity. Trade down to it now will be viewed with keen interest, to see if it can hold as support.

If indeed price falls to the lower parallel, then look for some type of reaction that will help solidify an upward bias. Would-be longs could look to this level as a potentially solid risk/reward play, while existing longs may want to use to assess trailing stops.

If the lower parallel breaks it won’t necessarily mean the tides have completely changed, but will start to muddy the waters a bit. There is some solid horizontal support around the 1764/55 area to watch as well on a dip. It would require a breaking of the channel and this support zone to really start turning the outlook towards the downside.

For now, continuing to give the rise off the March low the benefit of the doubt. If it can continue to stay on track, the targeted objective is the trend-line running off the August high; the line currently runs around the 1850/60 area.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q2 GOLD Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold 4-hr Chart (channel/support)

gold 4-hr chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Silver is trading very near the top of the channel off the March low. It is also near a swing-high from last month as well. The general outlook for silver is very much similar (unsurprisingly) to that of gold.

Silver 4-hr Chart (channel/resistance)

silver 4-hr chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

