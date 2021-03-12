News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Breakdown Set to Continue as Germany Warns of Third Pandemic Wave
2021-03-12 12:00:00
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; XAU Hold or Fold?
2021-03-12 13:40:00
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data
2021-03-12 07:23:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% FTSE 100: 0.11% France 40: -0.12% US 500: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7vN4BPjQiX
  • Sources: ECB policymakers sparred over the impact of the US stimulus bill on the eurozone economy and the broader outlook for the bloc during their meeting. #ECB $EUR
  • #Canadajobsreport: Very strong employment report. The headline rate rose 259.2k, topping expectations of 75k, while this was led by the part-time jobs increase. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/G5WjR3oCsW https://t.co/9MP9zTQdWI
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (FEB) Actual: -2.0% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • #Gold is currently trading back near the $1,700 level. After rising as high as $1,740 yesterday, Gold met resistance and turned back downward. The precious metal has struggled to move higher in the face of rising yields. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/YJQZI5ahkW
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • $USDCAD is heading lower today as the Canadian Dollar strengthens following a very strong jobs print. The Canadian unemployment rate fell from 9.4% to 8.2%, a far better move than the forecasted decline to 9.2%. Employment change printed at +259k vs. +75k forecast. $USD $CAD https://t.co/E1rkkW9yiC
  • 🇨🇦 Average Hourly Wages YoY (FEB) Actual: 4.3% Previous: 5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • 🇺🇸 PPI MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • 🇨🇦 Full Time Employment Chg (FEB) Actual: 88.2K Previous: 12.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; XAU Hold or Fold?

Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; XAU Hold or Fold?

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Price Technical Outlook

  • Gold is currently trading around an important level created in 2020
  • Price support is also in alignment with two trend-lines
  • Watching price action closely for gauging the general trading bias
Advertisement

Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; Hold or Fold?

Gold has been weak for months, and if the big level it is sitting on can’t provide a floor the slide could extend with increased momentum. The meat of the level in question dates to the time surrounding the initial coronavirus chaos.

From February to June of last year the 1680 area was in play on five occasions as support and resistance. The final test led to the run to the record high at 2075. Now that we have come full circle from that run and hit a big level, it will be interesting to see if the longer-term uptrend can now stay intact.

So far, this week we have seen support hold. The level from 2020 is also in confluence with the trend-line from May 2019 and lower-side trend-line of a would-be bull-flag. It isn’t a pattern, though, until it confirms by breaking the top-side trend-line. For the integrity of the long-term pattern to remain intact a rally will need to commence. Soon.

A daily close below 1670 may do the trick for causing a larger slide. As far as support from that point, there isn’t anything meaningful to speak of at this time until a good way lower to the March 2020 low at 1451.

From a tactical standpoint, the current spot may provide an attractive risk/reward opportunity for longer-term players looking to establish a long position. Even for intermediate-term traders, a rally back to the top of the bull-flag would be a sizable advance from here relative to the distance gold needs to travel to break support.

As for shorts, existing shorts may want to tighten up, however; if support breaks then the downside could gain meaningful momentum that extends both existing shorts and provides fresh momentum opportunities for those sitting flat.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the GOLD Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart (sitting on big support)

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
2021-03-11 17:07:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Silver Technical Analysis – Important Test of Previously Broken 1-yr Trend-line
Silver Technical Analysis – Important Test of Previously Broken 1-yr Trend-line
2021-03-11 13:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish