News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
2021-03-11 17:07:00
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.25% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/11IKf1ipIN
  • White House says Biden to sign $1.9trillion stimulus bill today
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied alongside US Treasury yields. That dynamic seems poised to continue as the narrative around the ‘reflation trade’ gathers pace.Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/14c9V87LIT https://t.co/dHTEoLtQm9
  • $NDX structure continuing to improve, another fresh high post-ECB. support base built around prior res, now testing above the half-way point of the pullback move ~13k $Nasdaq $QQQ https://t.co/9SqxktBOiF https://t.co/ETOp2iBygj
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qNiPBKjhLC
  • USD/CAD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.2569) following the limited reaction to the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/OaYleQlfWE https://t.co/nwx7hsCedq
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.51% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cFxhPQ959Z
  • #Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- $XAUUSD Bulls Face #FOMC - https://t.co/X08SVmw4aD https://t.co/WVG9N9XfWY
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.37% Wall Street: 0.97% FTSE 100: -0.06% France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KYQYdesMeM
  • starting to breach, fresh march lows $USDCAD 1.2500 the big level underneath - cad jobs tomorrow https://t.co/SMfBTG5vDd https://t.co/hqH5oqkdpx
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are up nearly 1% this week XAU/USD attempting to snap a three-week losing streak after rebounding from technical support. The recovery may be short-lived however with the broader risk still weighted to the downside heading into FOMC next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts into the close of the month. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 17
( 13:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Market Check Up with Michael Boutros
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that XAU/USD had, “broken below a critical support confluence we’ve been tracking for months now and the risk remains for further losses while below this threshold in the weeks ahead.” The zone in focus was 1763/67- a region defined by the 50% retracement of the 2020 range and the 61.8% extension of the August decline. A weekly close below into the close of February kept the focus on confluence support at, “the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the of the 2015 advance / 61.8% retracement of the 2020 range at 1682/89.” Gold briefly registered a low at 1767 this week before rebounding higher – so what now?

Initial resistance stands at the objective monthly open at 1734 backed closely by 1763/67. Ultimately a breach above the highlighted trendline confluence near ~1800 would be needed to shift the broader focus higher again in price. A break lower from here exposes a more significant support zone at the 100% extension at 1649- an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price breakdown has now responded to the first major hurdle at confluence Fibonacci support. From at trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead if 1767 IF price is indeed heading lower with a break of the weekly lows exposing broader uptrend support into 1649. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels. Keep in mind the FOMC interest rate decision is on tap next week with markets eagerly anticipating updated quarterly projections as they pertain to growth, employment and inflation- stay nimble and expect volatility.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +6.60 (86.85% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.74% higher than yesterday and 4.16% higher from last week
  • Short positions are19.77% lower than yesterday and 7.65% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 6% -2%
Weekly 3% -4% 1%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Silver Technical Analysis – Important Test of Previously Broken 1-yr Trend-line
Silver Technical Analysis – Important Test of Previously Broken 1-yr Trend-line
2021-03-11 13:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Narrowing Range Setting the Table
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Narrowing Range Setting the Table
2021-03-10 12:48:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed