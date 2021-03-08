News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-08 14:30:00
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100 to Start Week with Multi-Month Breakdown
2021-03-08 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries
2021-03-08 15:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-08 13:24:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
Dollar May Rise as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Pound Eyes Bailey Comments
2021-03-08 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: USDJPY Vulnerable to Pullback amid Bullish Surge
2021-03-08 12:36:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/QO6zl1auQk
  • Really great article - apposite on International Women's Day but also a great read on the other 364 days of the year. @DailyFX h/t Weld Royal and Izaac Brook https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/03/08/Three-Women-Leaders-Changing-Finance-Economics-and-Business.html
  • $USDCHF has risen to fresh seven month highs today as the pair continues to trade above the 0.9300 level, at its highest levels since July of 2020. $USD $CHF https://t.co/spI5eIP3NM
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 09 when Germany 30 traded near 14,102.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kBUVfEOnTp
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.07% Gold: -0.74% Oil - US Crude: -1.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wUkbYkPr1x
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JAN) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JAN) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.28%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nC2jX28Ra3
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.60% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/k4tFM4iAaZ
  • ECB's Spokeswoman says weekly net purchases affected by seasonality amid large redemptions, temporarily delaying increase
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook:

  • As global bond yields, but US rates in particular, continue to creep higher, gold prices remain beleaguered.
  • Gold prices are nearing a key Fibonacci retracement for the period covering the 2015 low to the 2020 high.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a mixed bias.

Gold Prices Dig to New Lows

Gold prices are mired in a slump that has seen its year-to-date performance dip into double-digit negative territory coming into this week. As global bond yields, but US rates in particular, continue to creep higher, gold prices remain beleaguered. The simple reality is, gold doesn’t offer a coupon, dividend, or cash flow, leaving the shiny rock at a relative disadvantage in an environment defined by appealing growth prospects and rising real yields (returns in excess of inflation).

The prospect for more gains in real US yields (and thus, the US Dollar (via the DXY Index)) in the near-term poses for a difficult environment for gold prices. Gold prices’ best bet is that the technical narrative helps provide some stability as key technical support nears.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS MATTER, BUT…

It’s important to view recent price action across asset classes through the lens of asset allocation and risk-adjusted returns. Gold, like other precious metals, does not have a dividend, yield, or coupon (as noted earlier), thus a jump in both US nominal and real yields presents a problem. Moreover, rising US Treasury yields, narrowing the gap with key metrics like US S&P 500 dividend yield (and above that, the earnings yield), are provoking reallocation not just in commodities, but equities and FX as well.

Bond markets are the ‘tail that wags the dog,’ and while longer-term fundamentals matter, a rapid advance in yields can provoke short-term havoc that runs counter to longer-term expectations (in this case, which is a steady erosion in real yields due to the combination of loose monetary policy and expansionary fiscal policy).

Gold Prices, Gold Volatility Out of Sync

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (March 2020 to March 2021) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility has fallen back in recent days, yet still has more or less been rangebound for the better part of the last five months. Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) is trading at 20.21, far below the yearly high set during the first week of February at 24.03. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is -0.43 while the 20-day correlation is -0.87. One week ago, on March 1, the 5-day correlation was -0.89 and the 20-day correlation was -0.51.

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (March 2020 to March 2021) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices slouched through the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range, quickly dropping to what may be considered longer-term bull flag support as measured from the August 2020 and January 2021 highs measured against the November 2020 low. Bull flag (or descending channel) support also coincides with two key Fibonacci retracements: the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2015 low/2020 high range at 1682.27, as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range at 1689.74.

If gold prices are going to find a bottom, this may be an ideal place from a technical perspective. Implicitly, falling below this zone would be akin to a death knell for gold prices in the near-term.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to March 2021) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD

It’s been previously noted that “further downside from here (below the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range) would warrant a reconsideration the 1Q’21 forecast, which suggests that gold prices could hit new highs this quarter.” Such reconsideration was trigged with the drop below 1763.36. With gold prices making a technical ‘last stand’ of sorts, the technical outlook may soon erode from neutral to bearish below 1682.27, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2015 low/2020 high range.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (March 8, 2021) (CHART 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 86.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.66 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.50% higher than yesterday and 11.39% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.52% higher than yesterday and 13.83% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Turn Bounce into Sustained Rally
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Turn Bounce into Sustained Rally
2021-03-08 13:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: May Be Near Confirming a Bullish Bias
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: May Be Near Confirming a Bullish Bias
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Looking Lower Still
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Looking Lower Still
2021-03-04 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed