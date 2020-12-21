News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-19 22:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher
2020-12-21 01:00:00
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2020-12-20 10:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2020-12-20 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
2020-12-20 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.67% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.68% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BHo8tlwVWs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.41%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DVcKcTwc6V
  • US Senate passes one-day funding to prevent brief shutdown - BBG $USD
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/ioPSS3qH4p
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/W6I4OMywrD
  • Precious Metals Price Analysis: #Gold and #Silver to Extend Climb Higher - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/12/21/Precious-Metals-Price-Analysis-Gold-and-Silver-to-Extend-Climb-Higher-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $SVL $GLD $XAUUSD $XAGUSD https://t.co/B8CtiNEFAP
  • House passes one-day funding bill to prevent temporary shutdown - BBG $USD
  • US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/21/US-Dollar-and-Yen-Up-British-Pound-Down-as-New-Virus-Strain-Hits-London.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #coronavirus #londonlockdown #gbpusd #usdjpy https://t.co/8oMoxSS88G
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/Fkf3KG19MY
  • RT @SenSchumer: After weeks of intense negotiation, we've reached an agreement on an emergency #COVIDrelief package. It will deliver emerg…
Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher

Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher

2020-12-21 01:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, XAG/USD, XAU/USD – Talking Points:

  • Gold prices eyeing a push to test Descending Channel resistance.
  • Silver poised to extend recent climb as prices carve out a Bull Flag continuation pattern.
Advertisement

As mentioned in previous reports, gold and silver prices look set to the extend their respective rebounds higher as bullish technical setups begin to take shape across multiple timeframes. Here are the key levels to watch for both precious metals.

Gold Price Daily Chart – Eyeing Descending Channel Resistance

Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher

Gold price daily chart created using Tradingview

Gold looks set to extend its rebound from the November low (1764.73), as prices burst back above the trend-defining 50-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci (1864.86).

With the RSI eyeing a push back above 60 into bullish territory, and a bullish cross over taking place on the MACD indicator, the path of least resistance seems to favour the upside.

Gaining a firm foothold above the December 17 high (1896.29) on a daily close basis would probably neutralize near-term selling pressure and carve a path for prices to challenge Descending Channel resistance and the 100-MA (1904.13).

Clearing that probably invalidates the bearish continuation pattern and opens the door for buyers to drive gold prices back towards the November 9 high (1965.55).

Alternatively, sliding back below the 1864 mark could allow sellers to regain control and drive price back towards the support range at 1825 – 1828.

Gold Price 4-Hour Chart – Golden Cross Points to Extended Gains

Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher

Gold price 4-hour chart created using Tradingview

Zooming into the 4-hour chart bolsters the bullish outlook depicted on the daily timeframe, as prices remain constructively perched above key support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (1873.12).

A golden cross moving average formation, in tandem with the RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory, hints at building bullish momentum and suggests and extended topside push could be in the offing.

Breaching resistance at the 88.6% Fibonacci (1895.52) would probably signal the resumption of the monthly uptrend and bring the psychologically imposing 1910 level into play.

Clearing that likely intensifies buying pressure in the near term and may generate a push to retest the November high (1965.55).

On the other hand, collapsing back below the 21-MA (1871.20) could inspire a pullback towards the December 4 high (1848.21).

Silver Price Daily Chart – Descending Triangle Break Hints at Further Upside

Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher

Silver price daily chart created using Tradingview

Silver prices also look poised to continue pushing higher as prices remain constructively perched above the October high (25.56), after slicing through Descending Triangle resistance.

With the RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory, and the MACD indicator clambering back above its neutral midpoint for the first time since September, the path of least resistance seems higher.

A daily close above psychological resistance at 26.00 would likely signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and carve a path for prices to test the September high (28.90).

The Descending Triangle’s implied measured move suggesting silver may climb an additional 25% from current levels to test the 32.00 mark.

Conversely, piercing back below psychological support at 25 could inspire a short-term pullback towards the trend-defining 50-DMA (24.37).

Silver Price 4-Hour Chart – Bull Flag in Play

Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher

Silver price 4-hour chart created using Tradingview

The 4-hour chart also hints that an extended topside push could be on the cards, as prices carve out a Bull Flag continuation pattern just shy of psychological resistance at 26.00.

A convincing break above flag resistance (26.12) is needed to validate the bullish pattern and signal the resumption of the uptrend extending from the November low (21.87).

The pattern’s implied measured move suggesting prices could climb a further 5.5% from current levels to test resistance at the September 15 high (27.62).

On the contrary, slicing back below 25.50 could generate a downside push back towards support at 24.80.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Runs into First Test of Resistance
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Runs into First Test of Resistance
2020-12-18 17:03:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-18 06:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
2020-12-17 18:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
2020-12-17 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Mixed