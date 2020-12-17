News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
2020-12-16 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
2020-12-16 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
2020-12-17 13:30:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Firm Ahead of BoE Decision on Policy
2020-12-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin is now trading around $23,000 after crossing $20,000 for the first time yesterday $BTC https://t.co/KNLEmGXUTD
  • 🇨🇦 Adp Employment Change (NOV) Actual: 40.8K Previous: -79.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (DEC) Actual: 11.1 Expected: 20 Previous: 26.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇨🇿 CNB Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (12/DEC) Actual: 812.50K Previous: 776K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇺🇸 Housing Starts MoM (NOV) Actual: 1.2% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (NOV) Actual: 6.2% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (12/DEC) Actual: 885K Expected: 800K Previous: 853K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IcJSwpmbX2
  • EUR/USD has pushed to fresh two year highs this morning amidst further dollar weakness $EUR $USD https://t.co/vpk1hu4uiR
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done

Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done

2020-12-17 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold rallying from support towards top of bull-flag
  • Silver breaking out above trend-line, challenging resistance
  • USD selling may finally be a boon for precious metals
Advertisement

Gold rallying from support towards top of bull-flag

More than two weeks ago we took a look at gold as it was trading around long-term support via a trio of peaks created in the wake of the 2011 peak. It looked like a potential wash-out move at the time that shook out longs, and indeed so far that is looking to be the case.

As gold rises from support it is continuing to develop a potentially longer-term bullish price pattern that could send it significantly higher in early 2021. Right now the top-side line of the bull-flag resides around the 1910/15 level, depending on when (should) price runs into it.

The pattern could take some more time to form, so if we see another turn lower after hitting resistance the chop could continue and longer-term longs will need to be patient. The trend off the August high is still down, and while it is possible that was a major cycle high it doesn’t appear to be so. Within the context of the broader uptrend the price action since August smacks more of a correction than the beginning of a bear market.

For now, the outlook is semi-bullish up to the top of the developing bull-flag, from there the short-term bias may turn a bit negative if it can’t break out above. The Dollar is below big long-term support and continues to trend lower, so this could help keep gold buoyed as the inverse correlation between the two comes back into line.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (rising from support towards top of potential bull-flag)

gold price daily chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

Silver is trading above the trend-line running down off the August peak, a development that helps strengthen the bullish case. However, there is still resistance to overcome via a horizontal level from around 26 up to 26.40. This zone needs to be breached to really get silver working its way towards the summer high near 30.

Silver Daily Chart (trend-line break has resistance in focus)

Silver daily chart

Silver Price Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sell-off Faces Downtrend Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sell-off Faces Downtrend Support
2020-12-16 18:00:00
SNB Warns of FX Intervention, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF Rates Ward Off Breakdowns
SNB Warns of FX Intervention, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF Rates Ward Off Breakdowns
2020-12-16 14:30:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
2020-12-16 13:30:00
Silver Prices Break Key Downtrend - Bullish Breakout Confirmed for XAG/USD?
Silver Prices Break Key Downtrend - Bullish Breakout Confirmed for XAG/USD?
2020-12-16 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Silver
Bullish