EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Set Up for More Selling
2020-12-15 13:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
2020-12-15 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
2020-12-15 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels
2020-12-15 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
2020-12-15 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Lower, Waiting for Latest Brexit News
2020-12-15 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
2020-12-14 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD testing the yearly highs for the third time in December $AUD $USD https://t.co/mTn7Y96N5v
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been treading water lately after dropping through the September low to its worst levels since 2018. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/zX24CbuKKb https://t.co/mJH97nnKh7
  • USD/CAD pushing to fresh two year lows this afternoon $USD $CAD https://t.co/vH5Pk5gXlT
  • #Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of #FOMC- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/akSQ4tbept https://t.co/jZnF3eozr8
  • US indices update: DOW +0.97% NDX +0.76% SPY +1.04% $DOW $QQQ $SPY
  • the final price action webinar of 2020 is starting right now topics: 1) USD weakness at huge support 2) Equity euphoria - how long can it continue? 3) FX trends for 2021, expectations around $EUR $JPY and $USD starts right now, open for all https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/455809179
  • Hey traders! Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/qsZSoUpGU1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.87%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BUBeCjX55o
  • While AUD/USD remains around a two-year high, further upside growth seems to have stalled $AUD $USD https://t.co/VbQIk24wyd
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.58% Oil - US Crude: 1.27% Gold: 1.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fUE76qG3n0
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels

2020-12-15 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices rallied more than 3.8% since the start of December with XAU/USD rebounding off technical support early in the month. The recovery has stalled below the first lateral resistance and while the broader focus remains constructive, the risk remains for a deeper setback while below near-term downtrend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts heading into the FOMC interest rate decision tomorrow. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Dec 21
( 13:12 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that XAU/USD had responded to downtrend support and to be, “on the lookout for evidence of a low in price – it’s either one more drop into 1739 to complete two-equal legs off the high (marking correction) OR a breach above 1909 to mark resumption.” Nearly two-weeks later and the outlook remains unchanged – the focus is on this recovery in price with the rebound still trading within the confines of the broader August decline.

Initial weekly resistance steady at the September lows at 1849 backed by key resistance / bearish invalidation at the 2011 high-week close / high-close at 1898-1909 – a close above this region would be needed to shift the broader focus back to the topside towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1956. Weekly support steady at 1763 backed by the 100% extension at 1739- still an area if interest for downside exhaustion IF reached.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold’s recovery off confluence support is entering its third week and challenging the first lateral resistance level at 1849- watch the weekly close with respect to this threshold. From a trading standpoint, the threat remains for a deeper setback while within this formation but we’re ultimately looking to confirm a low in the weeks ahead with a test of 1739 or a close above 1909 to offer fresh opportunities for the broader gold price rally. Stay nimble into the FOMC tomorrow. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.11 (75.67% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.37% higher than yesterday and 1.50% lower from last week
  • Short positions are4.19% higher than yesterday and 9.98% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long
Gold BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 7% 1%
Weekly -1% -1% -1%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

