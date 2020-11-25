News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
EUR/USD to Face Range Bound Prices Amid Failure to Test Monthly High
2020-11-24 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-11-25 15:16:00
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Persists, UK Spending Review in Focus
2020-11-25 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBPCHF - Nudging resistance again as a 50-/200-dsma crossover forms...#gbpchf #goldencross @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/TDYQ4klnhL
  • Going live for this week's webinar in 5 minutes, covering the incredible moves in US equities and broader sentiment into the holidays Join here - https://t.co/nTpoA2moq4
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2M4JJ7PcZy
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.11% Germany 30: -0.12% US 500: -0.33% Wall Street: -0.55% FTSE 100: -0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2uJjSbYILk
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (20/NOV) Actual: -1.721M Previous: 1.2M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (20/NOV) Actual: -1.4M Expected: -1.586M Previous: -5.217M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
  • RT @Tony_Nyman: DEUTSCHE BANK on #FX MONTH-END - Amid a very positive month in global equities, the prel month-end model estimates strong b…
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.97% Silver: 0.60% Gold: 0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/t1ZOYnYA44
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (20/NOV) due at 15:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.2M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (20/NOV) due at 15:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.586M Previous: -5.217M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-25
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD

2020-11-25 15:16:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast Overview:

  • Gold prices have broken down through key technical support, amidst a shift in the fundamental narrative.
  • Deeper losses in gold prices towards 1763.36 can’t be ruled out in the near-term.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a bearish outlook.
Advertisement

Gold Prices Lose Fundamental Narrative

Gold prices have had a rough go of sorts since the US presidential election. The news that that multiple coronavirus vaccines are progressing towards mass distribution, financial markets have proved as optimistic as they have been all year: equity markets are hitting fresh highs while the safe havens are hitting fresh lows.

In a sense, this is the worst case scenario for gold prices. The lack of a ‘blue wave’ means no significant fiscal stimulus nor changes to the tax code. The US economy is regaining its long-term economic potential thanks to the vaccine news (even if the short-term outlook is increasingly dark, with a likely contraction in Q1’21).

And while the Federal Reserve is on the low rate path through 2023, US real yields are at the same place they were at the end of October. Against a backdrop where US corporate profits are growing at record rates, gold has lost its luster in favor of other growth-linked assets, which have roundly flourished in November.

Gold Prices Not Following Gold Volatility Closely

Gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Heightened uncertainty in financial markets due to increasing macroeconomic tensions increases the safe haven appeal of gold. Reduced political tensions tend to decrease the safe haven appeal of gold.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (October 2008 to November 2020) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility has ebbed higher, but has proven inconsequential to gold prices through November. Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) is trading at 19.02. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is -0.94 while the 20-day correlation is +0.31; one week ago, on November 18, the 5-day correlation was -0.04 and the 20-day correlation was +0.26.

It seems that our longstanding axiom is being challenged as market dynamics shift. To this end, it may no longer be the case that “falling gold volatility is not necessarily a negative development for gold prices, whereas rising gold volatility has almost always proved bullish; in the same vein, gold volatility simply trending sideways is more positive than negative for gold prices.”

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (November 2019 to November 2020) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD

Heading into the US Thanksgiving holiday, gold prices have broken down through through significant technical support levels established over the course of recent months, necessarily leading to the conclusion that gold prices are in the process of carving out a near-term top. To this end, the prior falling wedge interpretation has been invalidated as a sign of confirmation that a top has been established.

Despite their rebound today thus far, gold prices have recently fallen to their lowest level since mid-July, clearing out the August swing low near 1818.09 in the process. Breaking the slew of Fibonacci retracements above 1800 further suggests that gold prices are due for more weakness in the near-term.Gold price momentum is bearish, with gold prices below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD continues to trend lower below its signal line, while Slow Stochastics are still sitting in oversold territory. The path of least resistance is lower.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to November 2020) (Chart 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD

With the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range at 1836.97 breaking as well, the weekly charts are suggesting that a near-term top has been established. Further losses towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range at 1763.36 can’t be ruled out.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (NOVEMBER 25, 2020) (CHART 5)

Please add a description for the image.

Gold: Retail trader data shows 84.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.30 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 22.10% higher than yesterday and 17.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.91% lower than yesterday and 2.28% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Trying to Break Through Resistance
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Trying to Break Through Resistance
2020-11-25 12:00:00
Precious Metals Technical Analysis: Gold and Silver Rebound at Hand?
Precious Metals Technical Analysis: Gold and Silver Rebound at Hand?
2020-11-25 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rates Poised for Bullish Breakouts
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rates Poised for Bullish Breakouts
2020-11-24 22:38:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Collapses- Relief in Sight?
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Collapses- Relief in Sight?
2020-11-24 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish