Gold Price Outlook: Gold Collapses- Relief in Sight?
Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels
- Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
- XAU/USD collapses to multi-month lows – sell-off testing first major support zone
- New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide
Gold prices have collapsed more than 4% off the weekly high with XAU/USD now testing the first majors support zone of interest. The decline constitutes a break of the monthly opening-range and while the threat remains lower, the sell-off is may be vulnerable here at confluence downtrend support.
These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the close of a volatile week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.
Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview
Technical Outlook: In last week’s Gold Price Outlook we noted that the XAU/USD recovery remained vulnerable while below 1900 and to look for a reaction at key support at, “the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range / September low at 1837/48 with a break there exposing more a significant technical confluence at the 2012 high / 100% extension at 1790/1803- an region of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.” Gold prices broke below lower early in the week with a decline of more than 3.5% now testing this key support zone – we’re looking for a near-term pivot here.
A break / close below 1790 is needed to keep the immediate short-bias viable with such a scenario exposing the 50% retracement at 1764 and critical support at the lower parallel / 100% extension at 1739. Daily resistance now back at 1848 with bearish invalidation lowered to the November monthly open at 1879.
Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min
Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines an embedded near-term descending pitchfork formation with the decline testing confluence support today at the lower parallel / 100% extension at 1803 – the immediate decline may be vulnerable while above this threshold but the threat remains lower while below the median-line / 1836. A break lower keeps the focus on 1784/90 backed by 1764 and 1739.
Bottom line: A break of the November opening-range low keeps the focus lower in gold prices – that said, the decline is now testing the initial key support objectives. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of 1836 on recoveries IF price is heading lower. Ultimately, we’re on the lookout for a low heading into the close of the month with December typically a supportive month for Gold prices. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart
- A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.69 (78.69% of traders are long) – bearishreading
- Long positions are9.71% lower than yesterday and 1.34% lower from last week
- Short positions are 14.64% higher than yesterday and 5.88% higher from last week
- We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|4%
|10%
|5%
|Weekly
|8%
|-5%
|6%
---
Active Technical Setups
- Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Bears Tire Near Downtrend Support
- Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally at Risk into Resistance
- Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
- Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Spills into Support- Election Levels
- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX
Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.