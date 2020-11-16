News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-16 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK's Brexit negotiator has pinpointed “a possible landing zone” as soon as next Tuesday. But talks could still collapse over fishing and red tape $GBP
  • BREXIT boss David Frost has told Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal “early next week” - The Sun $GBP
  • NZD/USDapproaches the monthly high (0.6914) as the US Dollar depreciates against commodity bloc currencies, Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/vBvDDHbPh6 https://t.co/KReuoUGNWm
  • Tesla to join the S&P 500 - BBG $TSLA #SP500
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.70% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.44% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B14qlR4EHZ
  • 🇳🇿 Services NZ PSI (OCT) Actual: 51.4 Previous: 50.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-16
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.54% Oil - US Crude: 0.42% Gold: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LxxlvGPpKU
  • Gold prices tumbled this past week as Covid-19 vaccine hopes sent real Treasury yields higher. But, rising coronavirus cases and US fiscal stimulus woes may keep XAU/USD afloat. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/jlRiuCOnCU https://t.co/np4vtENOMS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OQdwT9CvbV
  • RT @IGSquawk: New record close for the dow! US Closing Prices: #DOW 29950.44 +1.60% #SPX 3626.91 +1.16% #NDX 12013.3 +0.63% #RTY 1785.34 +…
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone

2020-11-16 19:43:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices covered the entire October range in just one day and the focus is on a break of this zone for guidance as price holds just above uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the start of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 23
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD risked, “a deeper correction while below 1920 with a break below the September lows needed to fuel the next leg lower in price.” Gold broke higher days later to briefly register a high at 1965 before posting a massive outside candle (encompasses the entire October trade range) lower on news of a covid-19 vaccine last week.

The November opening-range is set and defined by the November 9th candle – look to the break for guidance. Key support rests at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range / September low at 1837/48 with a break there exposing more a significant technical confluence at the 2012 high / 100% extension at 1790/1803- an region of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Daily resistance steady at 1920 backed by the August channel line – ultimately a breach / close above 1988/92 is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines a near-term ascending pitchfork formation extending off the November lows with the weekly opening-range taking shape just below 1900. Risk for topside exhaustion ahead of 1908 with a break below the September low-day close suggesting a larger correction is underway towards subsequent support objectives at 1848 and 1837. A break / close above the 2011 high / 61.8% retracement at 1920/21 is needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold prices are carving the weekly opening-range just below 1900 – look for the break to offer guidance. From a trading standpoint, the near-term recovery remains vulnerable sub-1920 with a break / close below 1867 risking a deeper correction. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader uptrend support. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.26 (80.98% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are5.45% lower than yesterday and 14.18% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 18.97% higher than yesterday and 18.33% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 25% -2%
Weekly -7% 47% 0%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Make or Break Support Before End of Year?
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Make or Break Support Before End of Year?
2020-11-16 12:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Rise After Chart Resistance Break
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Rise After Chart Resistance Break
2020-11-16 06:00:00
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish