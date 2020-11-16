Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices covered the entire October range in just one day and the focus is on a break of this zone for guidance as price holds just above uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the start of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD risked, “a deeper correction while below 1920 with a break below the September lows needed to fuel the next leg lower in price.” Gold broke higher days later to briefly register a high at 1965 before posting a massive outside candle (encompasses the entire October trade range) lower on news of a covid-19 vaccine last week.

The November opening-range is set and defined by the November 9th candle – look to the break for guidance. Key support rests at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range / September low at 1837/48 with a break there exposing more a significant technical confluence at the 2012 high / 100% extension at 1790/1803- an region of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Daily resistance steady at 1920 backed by the August channel line – ultimately a breach / close above 1988/92 is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines a near-term ascending pitchfork formation extending off the November lows with the weekly opening-range taking shape just below 1900. Risk for topside exhaustion ahead of 1908 with a break below the September low-day close suggesting a larger correction is underway towards subsequent support objectives at 1848 and 1837. A break / close above the 2011 high / 61.8% retracement at 1920/21 is needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.

Bottom line: Gold prices are carving the weekly opening-range just below 1900 – look for the break to offer guidance. From a trading standpoint, the near-term recovery remains vulnerable sub-1920 with a break / close below 1867 risking a deeper correction. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader uptrend support. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.26 (80.98% of traders are long) – bearish reading

Long positions are 5.45% lower than yesterday and 14.18% higher from last week

Short positions are 18.97% higher than yesterday and 18.33% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Gold BULLISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -7% 25% -2% Weekly -7% 47% 0%

---

