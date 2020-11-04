News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
2020-11-04 10:40:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election
2020-11-04 05:00:00
2020-11-04 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
2020-11-04 07:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-04 15:00:00
2020-11-04 15:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-04 06:00:00
2020-11-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: The Post-Election Battle for 1900– XAU/USD Levels
2020-11-04 18:00:00
2020-11-04 18:00:00
Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower
2020-11-04 09:00:00
2020-11-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD Latest: Rattled by US Election Uncertainty, Final UK PMIs Disappoint
2020-11-04 12:00:00
2020-11-04 12:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
2020-11-04 10:40:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
2020-11-04 13:30:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
2020-11-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: The Post-Election Battle for 1900– XAU/USD Levels

2020-11-04 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices are up just over 1% despite a weekly range of over 2.2% as markets digest the results of the US Presidential Election. The recovery takes XAU/USD back into multi-month trend resistance and we’re looking for inflection up here for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the close of a volatile week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “consolidating within the October opening-range just below multi-month downtrend resistance.” Our focus was on confluence resistance near “the 2011 high / October high-day close at 1920/22 with a breach / close above 1935 needed to mark resumption.” Price registered a high at 1931 one week later before reversing sharply with the September low-day close at 1867 catching the decline into the close of the month.

That recovery is now once again testing multi-month downtrend resistance on the heels of last night’s US Presidential Elections. Look for a reaction off this trendline with a breach / close above 1935 still needed to validate a breakout of the September downtrend towards 1988/92. Daily support at 1879 backed by 1867- weakness beyond this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the August decline.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD continuing to trade within the confines a descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-August decline with the weekly opening-range taking shape just below trend resistance. Initial support steady at 1881/84 with a close below 1867 needed fuel the next leg lower in price towards 1849 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1837.

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold prices are in a near-term consolidation just below downtrend resistance and we’re looking for a near-term breakout for guidance. From a trading standpoint, the risk remains for a deeper correction while below 1920 with a break below the September lows needed to fuel the next leg lower in price. Ultimately, a larger setback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader uptrend support. Keep in mind we still have the FOMC interest rate decision and US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) on tap into the close of the week. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.27 (80.01% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are6.44% lower than yesterday and 11.13% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 7.94% lower than yesterday and 11.23% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

