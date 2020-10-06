Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens

Gold Price Technical Highlights:

Gold price trying to cross confluent resistance

USD started breaking support yesterday

High degree of short-term negative correlation (Gold vs USD)

Advertisement

Gold price trying to cross confluent resistance

The price of gold is at a crossroad of resistance that if broken should pave the wave for a leg higher. There is a trend-line running lower off the August high that is in confluence with several lows formed since then. This happens to also be where the last major bull market high was created in 2011 at 1920.

A breakout into the 1930s will have 1973 (9/16 high), 1992 (9/1 high), and 2015 (8/18) levels coming into play. We will first need to see resistance hurdled for this to be the case. If we see resistance rejected, then watch the channel on the 4-hr chart. A triggering of the lower parallel is seen as confirmation that gold is ready to take another leg lower towards the recent low at 1848, and possibly worse.

Keep an eye on the dollar, the DXY currently has a very strong inverse correlation to gold of -0.96 over the past 20 days, meaning the two are essentially trading in diametrically opposite directions. As outlined yesterday, the DXY is (was) at a big spot – it has been broken since that writing. This is currently a tailwind for a gold breakout.

In addition to the impact on gold, traders should be mindful of this when managing simultaneous positions in both markets. For example, if long gold and short USD at the same time, these positions together are essentially one larger position and the extra risk should be accounted for.

All-in-all, gold is at an important juncture and we should gain some clarity on its direction very soon, likely providing a directional move.

Recommended by Paul Robinson Check out the Q4 Gold Forecast Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (at important juncture)

Gold Price 4-hr Chart

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX