News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-06 05:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
2020-10-06 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
2020-10-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.7% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • 🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: $-67.10B Expected: $-66.1B Previous: $-63.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: C$-2.45B Expected: C$-2B Previous: C$-2.45B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.32%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ixQm146ui3
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/tDA1f2f7bN
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x43eiwZUTY
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $-66.1B Previous: $-63.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: C$-2B Previous: C$-2.45B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • UK PM spokesman says sginificant amount of work still to do with little time, adds that by Oct 15th the UK need to be in a position to tell businesses if there will be a deal or not $GBP
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens

Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens

2020-10-06 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Highlights:

  • Gold price trying to cross confluent resistance
  • USD started breaking support yesterday
  • High degree of short-term negative correlation (Gold vs USD)
Advertisement

Gold price trying to cross confluent resistance

The price of gold is at a crossroad of resistance that if broken should pave the wave for a leg higher. There is a trend-line running lower off the August high that is in confluence with several lows formed since then. This happens to also be where the last major bull market high was created in 2011 at 1920.

A breakout into the 1930s will have 1973 (9/16 high), 1992 (9/1 high), and 2015 (8/18) levels coming into play. We will first need to see resistance hurdled for this to be the case. If we see resistance rejected, then watch the channel on the 4-hr chart. A triggering of the lower parallel is seen as confirmation that gold is ready to take another leg lower towards the recent low at 1848, and possibly worse.

Keep an eye on the dollar, the DXY currently has a very strong inverse correlation to gold of -0.96 over the past 20 days, meaning the two are essentially trading in diametrically opposite directions. As outlined yesterday, the DXY is (was) at a big spot – it has been broken since that writing. This is currently a tailwind for a gold breakout.

In addition to the impact on gold, traders should be mindful of this when managing simultaneous positions in both markets. For example, if long gold and short USD at the same time, these positions together are essentially one larger position and the extra risk should be accounted for.

All-in-all, gold is at an important juncture and we should gain some clarity on its direction very soon, likely providing a directional move.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (at important juncture)

Gold price daily chart

Gold Price 4-hr Chart

gold price 4-hr chart

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Can XAU/USD Break Critical Resistance? GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Can XAU/USD Break Critical Resistance? GLD Levels
2020-10-05 18:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates
2020-10-05 14:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Trading at Crossroad of Short-term Support
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Trading at Crossroad of Short-term Support
2020-10-05 11:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Support at Risk of Breaking Soon
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Support at Risk of Breaking Soon
2020-10-02 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish