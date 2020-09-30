News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure on Lowly Inflation Expectations
2020-09-30 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-09-30 14:15:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Weighed by Stronger US Dollar Post-Debate
2020-09-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing After Debate, UK GDP, House Prices
2020-09-30 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (25/SEP) Actual: 1.785M Previous: 0.004M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (25/SEP) Actual: -3.184M Expected: -0.917M Previous: -3.363M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • The US Presidential #Debates2020 has prompted a modest ‘risk-off’ tone in the markets, with stocks lower, riskier currencies like GBP weaker and a minor move into safe havens such as the US Dollar. Get your$GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/jNRaekjZAb https://t.co/g1ISRUaj1g
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.76% Gold: -0.53% Silver: -1.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BI4r68rZiv
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (25/SEP) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.004M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (25/SEP) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.917M Previous: -3.363M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • Post-debate, the $SPX has opened to a relatively quiet start. As I suggested before, I believe the debate was principally an anticipation influence rather than a loaded driver. That means the markets are now looking for an actual charge https://t.co/m5JMQ3aPyQ
  • 🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY (AUG) Actual: 24.2% Previous: 15.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-30
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/2ewhbmbDxf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.18%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 62.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DjtBWl4iBW
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD

2020-09-30 14:15:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast Overview:

  • Gold prices have struggled through September after being one of the best performing assets since global financial markets bottomed out in March.
  • With expectations for fresh fiscal stimulus low, US inflation expectations have receded, allowing US real yields to turn higher. As a result, the fundamental bedrock of the gold price rally has been tempered.
  • According to theIG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices are on mixed footing.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Shed Summer Gains

After gaining more than +40% from the March low to the August high, gold prices have spent the final weeks of summer and the first week-plus of autumn trading lower: coming into today, gold prices had lost near -4.6% month-to-date, and are down by over -9% since the August high. With the September US nonfarm payrolls report coming into focus this Friday, it’s worth examining the motivation behind gold’s decline.

Real Yields Turn Against Gold

The stronger than expected August US nonfarm payrolls report proved to be an important turning point for markets, insofar as it reduced the likelihood that the Trump administration would cede ground to Congressional Democrats’ demands for another round of fiscal stimulus.

The feedback mechanism follows as such: reduced odds for more fiscal stimulus equate to a reduced pace of deficit spending; a reduced pace of deficit spending reduces inflation expectations; lower inflation expectations in context of short-term rates pinned near zero thanks to the Federal Reserve means US real yields rise. If negative real yields are good for gold prices, then the development of higher real yields has proven to take luster off the gold price rally.

Watch the US Jobs Report on Friday

Another strong US labor market report and expectations for near-term fiscal stimulus could drop further, providing a lift to US real yields and thus sending gold prices lower again. But a weaker US jobs report could stoke speculation that the Trump administration will cede to Congressional Democrats demands for a more robust fiscal spending package, including bolstered unemployment benefits or another one-time distribution to individuals, a potentially politically-appealing prospect for US President Trump ahead of the November elections.

Gold Volatility Coils, Neither Helping nor Hurting

Gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Heightened uncertainty in financial markets due to increasing macroeconomic tensions increases the safe haven appeal of gold.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (October 2008 to September 2020) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility has shifted lower in recent weeks but has steadied over the past few days, in line with the stability seen in gold prices. As such, there has been a restoration in short-term correlations. Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) is trading at 22.54. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is 0.22 while the 20-day correlation is -0.60; one week ago, on September 23, the 5-day correlation was -0.98 and the 20-day correlation was -0.08.

Our longstanding axiom holds: “given the current environment, falling gold volatility is not necessarily a negative development for gold prices, whereas rising gold volatility has almost always proved bullish; in the same vein, gold volatility simply trending sideways is more positive than negative for gold prices.”

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (September 2019 to September 2020) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices have traded higher in recent days after pushing through the August low, returning back to the sideways range support established from mid-August to late-September between 1901.62 and 2015.73. That said, gold price momentum remains weak, with daily MACD trending lower below its signal line and Slow Stochastics holding in bearish territory (albeit trending higher). With gold prices enmeshed in the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, the near-term outlook is muddled and needs more significant price development before a clear bias can be discerned.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (June 2011 to September 2020) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD

It’s been previously noted that “a loss of the August low at 1862.90 would be a very important development insofar as redefining the recent consolidation as a topping effort rather than a bullish continuation effort.” The August low has been tested, and indeed a close below developed last week, but we have yet to see significant follow through. That said, it stands to reason that the long-term bullish technical structure has been damaged. Failure to retake the weekly 13-EMA – the quarterly moving average – would be a major warning sign for gold prices.

IG Client Sentiment Index: Gold Price Forecast (September 30, 2020) (Chart 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 79.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.95 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.26% lower than yesterday and 1.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.09% higher than yesterday and 0.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Leans Neutral to Bearish
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Leans Neutral to Bearish
2020-09-30 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Faces First Test- NFP Levels
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Faces First Test- NFP Levels
2020-09-29 15:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed