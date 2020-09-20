News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Turns More Bearish After Failure at 1.20
2020-09-19 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable Amid Fading Demand, Oversupply Concerns
2020-09-20 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-09-18 14:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong
2020-09-20 18:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Aims Higher as Pressure Builds
2020-09-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Outlook - GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Forecasts
2020-09-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trade Talk, New Lockdowns and UK Retail Sales Data
2020-09-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Exhibits Bullish Behavior as BoJ Braces for Negative CPI
2020-09-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Crudeoil prices could reverse lower as the #OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) forecasts fading global demand and oversupply concerns. Get your #commodities update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/G02ajeLPqZ https://t.co/THuauT4XQ9
  • The outlook for the $EURUSD pair has worsened after its failure to move back to the high just above 1.20 touched on September 1 despite the #ECB’s decision earlier this month not to talk down the Euro. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/kDCHxHgGlU https://t.co/Li4jHqaNdC
  • #USDollar Outlook Bearish on Mnuchin & Powell Testimonies, Key US Data ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/09/20/US-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-on-Mnuchin-Powell-Testimonies-Key-US-Data.html
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/fuWSUDE1pT
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/eRTdlhAOFN
  • The Japanese #Yen may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) appears to be in no rush to alter the path for monetary policy. Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/HFjc6KGzRw
  • The New Zealand Dollar appears poised to extend its climb against its haven-associated counterparts as long-term trend break hints at cyclical upturn. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/CPxP1Q8B6d https://t.co/n2wESiqnpJ
  • The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar if local retail sales and sentiment data disappoints. USD/IDR may fall on the Bank of Indonesia. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/HpH8pXFdLl https://t.co/laHmaZXpJe
  • The US Dollar may rise against the Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso. USD/MYR’s downtrend holds, but a bullish pattern brews. USD/IDR seems stuck between key technical levels.Get youe #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/TF6DRVp6kX https://t.co/WEtxkdSwxD
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/4wlRjBTCzK
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong

2020-09-20 18:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Bullish

  • Gold prices may be entering a favorable period, with volatility studies pointing to increasing uncertainty in financial markets through the end of the year.
  • The last full week of September yields a lighter economic calendar, with only six ‘high’ rated events on the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Gold price’s primary driver will likely remain developments surrounding real yields.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Indexsuggests that gold prices in USD-terms (XAU/USD) may gain in the coming days.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Week in Review

Gold prices had a mixed week, splitting gains and losses among the major developed currencies covered by DailyFX Research. Gold prices in USD-terms (XAU/USD) added +0.54% while gold in EUR-terms (XAU/EUR) gained +0.57%. Similarly, gold in CAD-terms (XAU/CAD) rallied by +0.73%. Elsewhere, gold prices dropped: gold in GBP-terms (XAU/GBP, -0.43%); gold in NZD-terms (XAU/NZD, -0.35%); and gold in JPY-terms (XAU/JPY, -0.99%).

Top FX Events in Week Ahead

The last full week of September yields a lighter economic calendar, with only six ‘high’ rated events on the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

- On Monday and Tuesday, there are no ‘high’ rated events on the calendar.

- On Wednesday, gold in NZD-terms (XAU/NZD) comes into focus with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s September policy meeting; gold in EUR-terms (XAU/EUR) will likewise be of interest, with the October German GfK Confidence index; and gold in USD-terms (XAU/USD) will likely see volatility, with the release of the September Markit Manufacturing US PMI Flash estimate.

- On Thursday, gold in EUR-terms (XAU/EUR) will come into focus, with the September German Ifo Business Climate index.

- On Friday, gold in USD-terms (XAU/USD) will be of interest, with the release of the August US Durable Goods Orders report.

Real Yields Remain Gold’s Motivating Factor

Even as the gold price rally has paused, it remains the case that gold prices still have both fundamental and technical tailwinds at their back. Thanks to expansionary monetary policy and thus far underwhelming fiscal policy responses, mixed with the global economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, real yields continue to fall and remain depressed. An environment defined by depressed and/or negative real yields has historically proven bullish for precious metals.

Gold Volatility Pulls Back, Gold Prices Shrug

Gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Heightened uncertainty in financial markets due to increasing macroeconomic tensions increases the safe haven appeal of gold.

Our longstanding axiom holds: “given the current environment, falling gold volatility is not necessarily a negative development for gold prices, whereas rising gold volatility has almost always proved bullish; in the same vein, gold volatility simply trending sideways is more positive than negative for gold prices.”

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (September 2019 to September 2020) (Chart 1)

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong

The sideways move in gold prices over the past several weeks – since the first week of August – has seen the uptrend from the March and June 2020 lows (the coronavirus pandemic trendline) break. But the triangles remain in place, which in context of the prevailing trend – to the upside – necessitates an open mind for further continuation higher. Below 1901.65, bears may gain control; above 2015.73, bulls may gain control; in between, traders may want to exercise patience and wait for a clearer directional move.

GOLD PRICE VERSUS COT NET NON-COMMERCIAL POSITIONING: DAILY TIMEFRAME (SEPTEMBER 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 2020) (CHART 2)

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong

Next, looking at positioning, according to the CFTC’s COT data for the week ended September 15, speculators increased their net-long gold futures positions to 240K contracts, up from the 236.5K net-long contracts held in the week prior. This marks the third weekly gain in a row in net-long positioning. The gold futures market is far from saturated: the all-time high for net-long contracts came during the week of February 18, 2020, when 353.6K were held. The lack of significant long positioning in the futures market may prove to be a tailwind for bulls.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (CHART 3)

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong

Gold: Retail trader data shows 78.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.60 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.77% lower than yesterday and 1.45% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.20% higher than yesterday and 1.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD Grinds into Weekly Support – DXY Levels
US Dollar Outlook: USD Grinds into Weekly Support – DXY Levels
2020-09-18 15:30:00
S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
2020-09-17 21:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance
2020-09-17 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Turns Coming in CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Turns Coming in CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
2020-09-16 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish