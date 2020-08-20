0

Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Are EURUSD and S&P 500 Corrections a Full Reversal Signal a Day After Breakout?
2020-08-20 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-20 14:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off a Dollar Driven Event, GBP/NZD Testing 200-DMA
2020-08-20 08:01:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.14% France 40: 0.12% US 500: 0.10% Wall Street: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/okMz6AqfwD
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +1.02 #BITCOINCASH +1.45% #ETHEREUM +2.58% #RIPPLE +1.75% #LITECOIN +2.83%
  • #Gold: From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion while above 1795 IF price is indeed heading higher with a topside breach above 2033 needed to mark resumption. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/60t1rdCogL https://t.co/Fgq4Plr4Cm
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 42.44 (-1.14%), ICE Brent Crude 44.85 (-1.15%), NYM NYH Gasoline 128.90 (-0.12%). [delayed]
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.83%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qLutlMaQGe
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Daly Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • German Chancellor Merkel says trying to avoid new national lockdowns in Europe - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.67% Gold: 0.84% Oil - US Crude: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Yo0l5SOHEI
  • Looking at the short-term technical picture, USD/ZAR is currently declining inside a developing channel that can potentially be used as a guide. Get your $USDZAR technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/8LRppzRjX3 https://t.co/vnXyu1j1SN
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.70% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Qg0qe09NZf
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels

2020-08-20 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices are virtually unchanged on the week despite a 4.7% trading range. The move keeps price in consolidation just below the record highs and the risk remains for a deeper setback near-term while below technical resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this XAU/USD trade setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the, “The gold breakout is underway with the rally now approaching initial topside resistance objectives,” at 1983 and 200% extension of the 2015 multi-year range-break at 2033. Gold registered an intra-week high at 2075 early in the month before reversing sharply with the high-week close further highlighting the region at 2035.

Note that weekly momentum has now broken back below the 70-threshold and highlights the risk for a deeper pullback while below 2033/35.

Weekly support steady at the 2011 high close / high-week close at 1898-1909 and a weekly close below this zone is needed to suggest a more significant correction is underway towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range at 1836 and the 2012 swing high at 1795- both zones of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold breakout remains vulnerable on the back of this stretch – from a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion while above 1795 IF price is indeed heading higher with a topside breach above 2033 needed to mark resumption – subsequent topside resistance objective at 2105 and 2179. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

