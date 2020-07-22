0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Breaks Above Key Level of Prior Resistance
2020-07-22 15:30:00
EUR/USD Hits an 18-Month High Then Wobbles After the US Orders China to Close its Consulate
2020-07-22 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Technical Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs
2020-07-22 17:00:00
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
2020-07-22 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns
2020-07-22 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Technical #Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs - https://t.co/1fwTeMDnSG https://t.co/H7F893qshj
  • US 20-Year Bills Draw 1.059% Primary Dealers Awarded: 21.2% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 67.0% Direct Bidders Accepted: 11.8% B/C Ratio: 2.43
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VXZ5GAjyWY
  • Gold has been making good on the consolidation pattern around the 1800 level discussed last week. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/TlOrmyEjPX https://t.co/Oq0SFOY10T
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 6.65% Gold: 1.52% Oil - US Crude: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Z59C5T6tLo
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QEOrK7uhQb
  • stretched $EURUSD runs up to a Fibo resistance level - well done, Tammy, some good charts in this article $Euro https://t.co/L2Iw8sJzeJ https://t.co/SRAViTrCOB
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.21% US 500: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.09% France 40: 0.08% FTSE 100: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KmlIW1chA7
  • US 154-Day Bills Draw 0.135% Primary Dealers Awarded: 45.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 52.1% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.1% B/C Ratio: 3.18
  • https://t.co/VgfQKSMwUn
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Technical Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Technical Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs

2020-07-22 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices are soaring for a seventh consecutive week with XAU/USD up more than 2.7% since the Sunday open. A breach above July opening-range take price towards near-term uptrend resistance and while the immediate rally may be vulnerable here, the broader focus remains constructive while within this technical formation. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts in the days ahead. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 27
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted to be on the lookout, “for downside exhaustion ahead of 1779 (July open) on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach above 1820 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.” XAU/USD registered a low at 1790 in the following days before reversing sharply higher with gold marking a daily close above 1820 on an accelerated breakout yesterday.

The focus is on immediate resistance objectives here at the record high-week close at 1856 and the 2011 high-day close at 1874- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to keep the immediate advance viable towards the 2011 record stretch high at 1920. Daily support rests back at 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1820 with bullish invalidation now raised to the 2012 high at 1795.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD continuing to trade within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the June lows with the rally testing resistance at the upper parallel in Asia trade last night. Risk for topside exhaustion into this zone but the advance remains constructive while above the median-line (currently ~1840s) with a breach / close above 1874 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. Key near-term support rests at 1817/20 with a break below the weekly open at 1805 needed to suggest a larger-scale correction is underway.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price has extended into a zone that could interrupt the immediate advance at uptrend resistance– that said the focus is higher while above the median-line. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of 1874- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Ultimately a pullback off this slope may offer more favorable opportunities closer to uptrend support with a breach of this formation exposing the record highs. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.09 (67.60% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are5.89% lower than yesterday and 0.60% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 8.97% lower than yesterday and 5.34% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -5% 0%
Weekly 2% 1% 2%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Set to Soar? - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Set to Soar? - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-07-22 15:00:00
GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP vs JPY Price – May Rally Further As Support Holds
GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP vs JPY Price – May Rally Further As Support Holds
2020-07-22 14:00:00
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
2020-07-22 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout Rallies to New 2020 High
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout Rallies to New 2020 High
2020-07-21 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.