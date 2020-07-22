0

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hits an 18-Month High Then Wobbles After the US Orders China to Close its Consulate
2020-07-22 09:30:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, Gold - Debate Over Breakouts Versus Bubbles
2020-07-22 02:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
2020-07-22 12:30:00
Gold Rally Outpaced by Silver While Net Long USD Exposure Persists
2020-07-22 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns
2020-07-22 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic

2020-07-22 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold/Silver Technical Highlights:

  • Gold price leaving behind 1800 hurdle from 2011/12
  • Silver spikes above 2016 high, showings signs of blow-off

Gold price clears 1800 hurdle from 2011/12

Gold has been making good on the consolidation pattern around the 1800 level discussed last week. The breakout is putting some distance between the price of gold and the 2011/12 triple peaks that were holding the yellow metal back. We may see some a dip, but old resistance is now viewed as new support.

We can continue to use the trend-line from the March low and channel structure from early June as a guide for tracking the bullish bias higher. Stay above the lower line of the channel/trend-line and a bullish outlook stays intact.

A drop below the trend-line won’t necessarily turn the outlook bearish, but hint at the likelihood of a larger pullback towards the important 1800/1790-area that is former resistance turned support. On the top-side there isn’t much keeping gold from trading to the 2011 spike-high at 1920.

Gold Price Daily Chart (bullish channel)

Gold price daily chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

Silver spikes above 2016 high, showings signs of blow-off

Silver has been running wild since yesterday, with it at the overnight high tacking on a 14% gain since the since the Monday close. This came after breaking out above the 2019 high to start the week. The move has silver at the highest its been since 2013, which generally bodes well for the precious metal.

However, traders may want to take a cautious stance here as a large squeeze occurring near the end of what has been almost a 100% run off the March low suggests an exhaustion point may be very near. If this is the case, silver will likely at the least take a breather via a sideways move, if not correct lower a bit to work off overbought conditions.

Silver Daily Chart (spiking to 2013 levels)

Silver daily chart

Silver Price Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

