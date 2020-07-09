We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
2020-07-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory
2020-07-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in AUD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IHxCg9EtEI
  • Fed's Bostic says we will not return to pre-pandemic levels until mid 2021 to 2022 - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.56% Silver: -0.62% Oil - US Crude: -2.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nktxVxfNcf
  • Copper continues to rally and the ongoing move higher accelerated again today with the price now threatening the 2020 high at 2.8874 (high-grade copper). Get your #copper market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/JK8Fso3B8U https://t.co/FrsRQlhoX9
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/w2QkrqmOZJ
  • $SPX thus far enjoying a fairly vigorous bounce from support ~3110, 76.4% of the feb-march sell-off $ES $SPY https://t.co/K0S01Ylzaa
  • This is largely because the US Dollar is viewed as a top safe-haven asset. When risk appetite deteriorates, stocks tend to sell off, and the money is often moved to Treasuries/cash. The overarching driver is demand for liquidity. I discuss more info here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/07/06/us-dollar-vix-index-stumble-as-stock-market-euphoria-prevails.html https://t.co/nLqN0Zne9C https://t.co/eVQJVIb5M2
  • Fed's Bostic: - Recovery in labor market so far is surprising - Current data shows pace of recovery is flattening - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.06% France 40: -0.11% US 500: -1.24% Wall Street: -1.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AiE5zVULa2
  • #Gold Price Technical Outlook: $XAUUSD Soars to Nine-Year Highs - https://t.co/NS6YfghqIg https://t.co/WUqbvANriw
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs

2020-07-09 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices surged to fresh nine-year highs today with XAU/USD up more than 2% this week. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable heading into technical resistance just higher and a pullback may offer more favorable opportunities in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts in the days ahead. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 13
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that the XAU/USD, “breakout is probing fresh yearly highs and a close above 1765 is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable.” Price held this zone for three days before breaking higher into the close of the June trade with the subsequent rally taking out the 2012 highs yesterday at 1795- look for initial support there now. Topside daily resistance objectives at the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline off the record high at 1820 and the record high-week close / upper parallel at 1856. Bullish invalidation now raised to the weekly open at 1779.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD continuing to trade within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the June lows with the rally now riding the 75% parallel as resistance. Initials support at 1795 backed closely by 1789 – bullish invalidation now raised to the June 24th swing high / lower parallel at 1779. A topside breach / close above 1820 is needed to keep the advance viable towards the upper parallel (currently near ~1830s) and 1856.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price rally has broken to fresh multi-year highs with the advance now approaching longer-term resistance hurdles. From at trading standpoint, the outlook remains constructive while within this formation but the immediate advance may be vulnerable near-term heading into the upper parallels. Look for downside exhaustion ahead of 1779 on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach above 1820 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Foercast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +1.81 (64.36% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are5.60% higher than yesterday and 3.56% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 3.72% lower than yesterday and 22.68% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -1% 5%
Weekly 4% 20% 9%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

https://www.dailyfx.com/authors/bio/Michael_Boutros?ref-author=Boutros

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price May Rally to a One-Year High
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price May Rally to a One-Year High
2020-07-09 09:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Flies Towards 2020 High
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Flies Towards 2020 High
2020-07-08 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Looks to Take Flight - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Looks to Take Flight - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-07-08 14:30:00
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Face a Key Resistance Level
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Face a Key Resistance Level
2020-07-08 14:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.