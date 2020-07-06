We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P 500 Backs Off Trend, EURUSD Refuses Break After NFP Surge - What's Ahead?
2020-07-06 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
2020-07-04 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets
2020-07-06 06:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uplift Driven by US Dollar Weakness
2020-07-06 08:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
2020-07-05 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus

2020-07-06 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

XAU/USD Technical Analysis

  • Gold’s rally on hold as markets recover risk appetite
  • Bullish signals on XAU/USD price chart

Gold Price – Hesitant Bulls

On Wednesday, Gold made an over seven and a half-year high at $1,789 then retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. On Friday, the price closed the weekly candlestick with a Doji pattern highlighting the market indecision at this point.

Last week, Gold rallied amid doubt of fast global recovery due to rapid rises in coronavirus cases in the US and elsewhere. Nonetheless, positive news about Coronavirus vaccine trials revived hopes of a V shape recovery, and the stronger than expected US job report kept investor’s spirits high.

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (April 1, 2019 – July 6, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 06-07-20 Zoomed out
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (April 7 – July 6, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold daily chart price 06-07-20 Zoomed in

On June 22, the price broke above the upper line of bullish rectangle marked on the chart eyeing a test of $1,824. Additionally, the price climbed to the current trading zone $1,752 -$1,796.

A close below the high end of the zone signals bull’s hesitation and may lead some of them to exit the market and press Gold to fall towards $1,685. A further close below that level could send the price even lower towards $1,635.

On the flip side, a close above the high end of the zone reflects a stronger bullish sentiment and this may cause a rally towards $1,859.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (June 11 – July 6, 2020)

gold four hour price chart 06-07-20

On June 19, XAU/USD broke above the downtrend line originated from the June 11 high at $1,744, and resumed bullish price action. Currently, the price trades above the uptrend line originated from the June 26 low at $1,747 therefore, any violation of this line would generate a bearish signal.

To conclude, a break above the $1,803 handle could increase the likelihood of testing $1,824. On the other hand, any break below $1,744 could send Gold towards $1,721. That said, the weekly resistance and support levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be considered.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

