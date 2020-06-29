We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
DAX Perched at Support, EUR/USD Confined by Bull Flag Formation
2020-06-29 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Crude Oil Prices, Energy ETFs: Relations and Correlations
2020-06-29 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-28 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index, US Equity Futures at Risk as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-06-29 02:00:00
Dow Jones, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-27 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – A Reversal or Continuation?
2020-06-29 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Weekly Updates - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-29 12:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-26 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇦 Building Permits MoM (MAY) Actual: 20.2 Expected: 15% Previous: -17.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 66.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WV57Dj5iKO
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open of the week! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.58% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ClvIxG1BvB
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZ5LG7
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Building Permits MoM (MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 15% Previous: -17.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-29
  • $USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/3A8iV8ZzX8
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (JUN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-29
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (JUN) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-29
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Monetary Policy Report due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-29
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – A Reversal or Continuation?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – A Reversal or Continuation?

2020-06-29 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

XAU/USD Technical Outlook

  • Gold benefited from the market’s uncertainty
  • Bullish momentum remains intact

Gold Price - Creeps Towards $1,800

On Wednesday, Gold took off to an over seven and a half-year high at $1,779 then retreated as some bulls seemed to cut back nonetheless, the weekly candlestick closed on Friday in the green with a 1.6% gain.

Caution over rapid rises in U.S. coronavirus cases cast doubt over the reopening of the economy and kept demand for the safe-havens intact. Therefore, investors continued to adjust between the economic stimulus measures with the uncertainty coming from the rising levels of coronavirus cases in the US and elsewhere.

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 1, 2018 – June 29, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 29-06-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (April 5 – June 29, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold daily chart price 29-06-20 Zoomed in

Last month, the price paused its upward trend then traded in a continuation pattern (bullish rectangle). Last week, the price broke above the upper line of the rectangle located at $1,747, and rebounded twice from this level indicating that bulls had the upper hand.

Thus, Gold could be on its way towards the high end of the current trading zone $1,752 - $1,796. Any further close above this level means a stronger bullish sentiment and may extend the rally towards $1,859.

In turn, a close below $1,747 would invalidate the bullish rectangle pattern and reflect a weaker bullish sentiment. That could send the price towards $1,685 and any further close below this level could press XAU/USD even lower towards $1,635.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (May 15 – June 29, 2020)

gold four hour price chart 29-06-20.

On Friday, XAU/USD rebounded from the uptrend line originated from the June 15 low at $1,704 indicating that bullish bias was still in place. Today, the price reversed lower eyeing a test of the aforementioned uptrend line.

Hence, any violation of this line increases the likelihood of creating a reversal pattern (double top). A further break below the neckline of the double top pattern located at $1,747 would be considered a bearish signal.

To conclude, a break above the $1,780 handle would negate the double top pattern and may resume bullish price action towards the high end of the trading zone discussed above on the daily chart. On the other hand, any break below $1,744 could send Gold towards $1,721. Nonetheless, the weekly resistance and support levels marked on the four-hour chart should be watched be kept in focus.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Forecast: EUR vs GBP Price – Waiting for Upside Break
EUR/GBP Forecast: EUR vs GBP Price – Waiting for Upside Break
2020-06-26 14:31:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro vs USD Price Tests Critical Chart Levels
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro vs USD Price Tests Critical Chart Levels
2020-06-26 09:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Price Under Pressure, Eyes Support
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Price Under Pressure, Eyes Support
2020-06-25 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-25 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.