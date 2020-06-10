We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned
2020-06-10 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Faces Trend Resistance
2020-06-10 15:30:00
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
2020-06-10 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 154-Day Bills Draw 0.190% Primary Dealers Awarded: 51.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 47.1% Direct BIdders Accepted: 1.2% B/C Ratio: 2.95
  • Most risk-leaning (and haven) assets seem to be holding their breath for the FOMC decision in a few hours. Not the Nasdaq 100 however. Looks like it is happy to keep wandering higher oblivious to any external risks https://t.co/LJxVo421wa
  • Secretary Mnuchin says changes to capital gains have been talked about $SPX
  • Florida virus cases increase 2.1% against prior 7-day average 2.0% - BBG
  • The Nasdaq surges to an all-time high just before a Fed meeting in the midst of a global pandemic? Seems too good to be true... We'll discuss this phenomenon at length in my webinar starting in just 5 minutes - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2 https://t.co/GS6u3usB6I
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.57% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cEPrzTEWE8
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.28% US 500: -0.41% Germany 30: -0.78% Wall Street: -0.83% France 40: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/k3evJlebm1
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change Actual: -2.279M Previous: -1.739M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change Actual: 1.568M Expected: 2.957M Previous: 9.935M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Ahead of the #FOMC meeting, option-implied vols have picked up capturing the risk event. EUR/USD ATM overnight vols have gained 5.33 to 14.35. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/eLhHMpqLJl https://t.co/auy7jKIYQF
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Faces Trend Resistance

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Faces Trend Resistance

2020-06-10 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices rallied more than 3.2% off last week’s low with the advance now approaching near-term downtrend resistance- we’re looking for a reaction just higher for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts in the days ahead. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 15
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was,approaching uptrend support and we’re looking for a reaction.” Price rebounded off key near-term support last week at the May low / 100% Fibonacci extension of the mid-May decline at 1669/73 (low registered at 1670) with the advance now eyeing confluence resistance at 1731- a level defined by the a objective June open and the yearly high-day close. Ultimately, a breach / close above the yearly high-close at 1747 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation with recent recovery now approaching initial resistance at 1726 backed by 1731- both regions of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Initial support now back at 1700 backed by 1691. A break / close below 1669/73 is needed to suggest a larger correction is underway towards 1645.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold rebound is now approaching near-term downtrend resistance at the objective monthly open. From a trading standpoint, look for reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into the upper parallel – look for a reaction there for guidance. Rallies should be capped by the upper parallel IF price is indeed heading lower. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.52 (71.56% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are5.59% lower than yesterday and 3.74% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 13.37% higher than yesterday and 7.74% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 2% 1%
Weekly 3% 14% 6%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – A Risk of a Possible Reversal
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – A Risk of a Possible Reversal
2020-06-10 14:00:00
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
2020-06-10 12:30:00
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Downside Momentum Still in Place
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Downside Momentum Still in Place
2020-06-10 09:30:00
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.