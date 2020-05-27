We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price Rejected at Resistance, Now Eyes the Support - EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-05-27 09:31:00
2020-05-27 09:31:00
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
2020-05-26 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
2020-05-25 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
2020-05-26 15:35:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
2020-05-27 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
2020-05-27 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
2020-05-26 10:20:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
2020-05-26 23:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support

2020-05-27 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices have plummeted more than 2.2% this week with XAU/USD under pressure after turning from long-term uptrend resistance last week. While the risk remains for a deeper set-back, the sell-off is now approaching initial support hurdles that could interrupt the current decline. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts in the days ahead. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “in consolidation just below key resistance– from a trading standpoint, the risk remains for a deeper setback in prices while below the 1726.” A topside breach on May 14th briefly registered a high at 1765 before reversing with price now retracing more than 61.8% of the monthly range. The decline takes gold into parallel support of the dominant slope extending off the late April lows (magenta) – looking for a reaction here.

A break / close lower exposes the objective May open at 1685 backed by the monthly opening-range lows / pitchfork support at 1669 (key). Daily resistance now back at 1732 with a breach above the April highs at 1747 needed to challenge fresh highs in Gold.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the late-April lows with an embedded channel formation guiding this most recent decline. Initial support rests sat 1690/92 backed closely by 1685- risk for acceleration IF broken with such a scenario exposing the monthly lows at 1669. Initial resistance eyed at the 100% ext at 1714 backed by the upper parallel. Ultimately, a breach / close above the weekly open at 1735 would be needed to put the bulls back in control.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold prices are in correction off the monthly / yearly high with the pullback now approaching initial levels of up-trend support. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a test of 1690s – look for topside exhaustion while within this channel IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below the monthly range-lows needed to fuel the next leg in price. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.96 (74.78% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are 0.69% higher than yesterday and 3.99% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 9.82% lower than yesterday and 15.49% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -11% 3%
Weekly 0% -20% -6%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

