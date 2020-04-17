We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-17 14:00:00
EUR/USD, USD Index & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-04-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (APR 17), Actual: 529 Expected: N/A Previous: 602 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • US Treasury Yield curves - Feb 24th vs today $TNX https://t.co/baB5t2al2A
  • US Treasury Yield curves - Feb. 24th vs today $TNX https://t.co/c69ZjQuraa
  • US Treasury Yield curves - Feb. 24th vs today $TNX https://t.co/oVocU7JaBq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.80%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dckCCfdjc4
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (APR 17) due at 17:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 602 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • The #Euro continues to tread on a very important long-term trend-line that rises up from as far back at 1985 when reconstructing it with the current constituents’ currencies pre-Euro. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/U47u3CWksN https://t.co/r4JMP6v6mg
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.95% Gold: -1.70% Silver: -2.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4zAAWgWaqz
  • RT @carlquintanilla: Earnings next week: IBM Coke Travelers Lockheed Snap Netflix Chipotle Hershey Kimberly-Clark AT&T Delta CSX Alcoa Dom…
  • RT @NewYorkFed: NEW @LibertyStEcon BLOG: Treasury Market Liquidity during the #COVID19 Crisis https://t.co/H1oSjOcOMf https://t.co/JgXSJOvV…
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs

2020-04-17 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices soared to fresh seven-year highs this week with a rally of more than 20% off the March lows taking bullion into long-term uptrend resistance. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the topside, the immediate advance is at risk while below the weekly highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts in the days ahead. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 20
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast 4/17/2020

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that the XAU/USD rally was vulnerable heading into the close of March trade and that, “ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries with a breach of the highs needed to keep long-bias viable.” Price plummeted more than 5% to register a low at 1560 before ripping to fresh yearly highs into the April open.

The advance failed at slope resistance this week with price unable to mount a daily close above the 78.6% retracement of the decline from the record highs at 1733. Initial daily support rests at the March high-day close at 1678 backed by the median-line / 38.2% retracement of the yearly range at 1633- look for a larger reaction there If reached. Key support / bullish invalidation now rests at 1564/85.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast - 4/17/2020

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the March lows. A reversal off the upper parallel has price testing the weekly opening-range lows / median-line in early New York trade on Friday- look to the break for guidance with the broader advance at risk sub-1732 into the close of the week. A topside breach / close above the weekly highs needed to fuel the next leg higher in price with such a scenario eyeing subsequent resistance objectives at the 2012 high at 1795.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price breakout has responded to long-term uptrend resistance and while the broader outlook remains weighted to the long-side the immediate risk remains for a deeper pullback. From at trading standpoint, the focus is on a break of the weekly opening range – look for downside exhaustion on move back towards uptrend support / 1633 for guidance IF reached.-A hold above this threshold would be needed to keep the broader March rally viable. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast - 4/17/2020
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +1.72 (63.26% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are 17.19% lower than yesterday and 1.10% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 0.21% higher than yesterday and 38.94% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week and the recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% -2% -7%
Weekly 8% 30% 14%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Signals a Possible Reversal - Euro vs GBP Forecast
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Signals a Possible Reversal - Euro vs GBP Forecast
2020-04-17 13:57:00
EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast
EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-17 09:43:00
Silver Prices Aim Lower as Markets Hint Broad Selloff to Resume
Silver Prices Aim Lower as Markets Hint Broad Selloff to Resume
2020-04-17 05:00:00
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Outlook Could Quickly Turn South
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Outlook Could Quickly Turn South
2020-04-16 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.