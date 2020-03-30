Gold Price May Need to Digest, but Looks Broadly Bullish

Gold Price Technical Highlights:

Gold price wilds swings could order itself soon into a rally

Some time may be needed first to gain a strong footing

It’s been a wild month for gold, but despite it having been all over the place it could end the month somewhere around flat. It’s currently up about $40 from the close of February. The sharp down-move with risky assets caught many by surprise as wholesale liquidation even hit the safe-havens.

The sell-off certainly challenged the status quo and the trend over the past couple of years. But the resurgence over the past week or so has put gold back in a good place in terms of keeping the upward trajectory intact. It could still be a mess to trade for a bit beyond a very short-term holding period before we see a clean, sustainable rally develop.

In the very near-term, price is holding up well with a small consolidation phase that could lead gold higher towards the 1680/1700 region. But without some more digestion taking shape between 1450 and 1700, the outlook thereafter could remain in limbo.

A digestion phase marked by buying interest at increasingly higher levels over the coming weeks could do gold some real good. A solid base from which to launch from may have the all-time highs over 1900 in play in the coming months.

Gold Price Daily Chart (1450/1700)

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

Gold Price 4-hr Chart (small consolidation may lead higher)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX