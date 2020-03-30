We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Consolidation or A Further Rally?
2020-03-30 10:01:00
EUR/USD Retreat May Accelerate Ahead of Key Confidence Data
2020-03-30 08:00:00
Euro May Rise on ESM, Crude Oil Selloff Deepens on OPEC Price War
2020-03-30 05:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
Gold Price May Need to Digest, but Looks Broadly Bullish
2020-03-30 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down As Coronavirus, Price War Threaten Glut
2020-03-30 07:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Rally Look Vulnerable
2020-03-30 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade
2020-03-29 20:30:00
Gold Price May Need to Digest, but Looks Broadly Bullish

2020-03-30 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Gold Price Technical Highlights:

  • Gold price wilds swings could order itself soon into a rally
  • Some time may be needed first to gain a strong footing

Gold price wilds swings could order itself soon into a rally

It’s been a wild month for gold, but despite it having been all over the place it could end the month somewhere around flat. It’s currently up about $40 from the close of February. The sharp down-move with risky assets caught many by surprise as wholesale liquidation even hit the safe-havens.

The sell-off certainly challenged the status quo and the trend over the past couple of years. But the resurgence over the past week or so has put gold back in a good place in terms of keeping the upward trajectory intact. It could still be a mess to trade for a bit beyond a very short-term holding period before we see a clean, sustainable rally develop.

In the very near-term, price is holding up well with a small consolidation phase that could lead gold higher towards the 1680/1700 region. But without some more digestion taking shape between 1450 and 1700, the outlook thereafter could remain in limbo.

A digestion phase marked by buying interest at increasingly higher levels over the coming weeks could do gold some real good. A solid base from which to launch from may have the all-time highs over 1900 in play in the coming months.

Gold Price Daily Chart (1450/1700)

Gold daily chart, 1450/1700

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

Gold Price 4-hr Chart (small consolidation may lead higher)

Gold price 4-hr chart

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

