Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
2020-02-20 10:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels Ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-02-20 08:00:00
2020-02-20 08:00:00
GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-02-20 10:30:00
2020-02-20 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Return of Inverse Correlation
2020-02-20 09:00:00
2020-02-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY – US Dollar Explosion vs Japanese Yen; Is it Sustainable?
2020-02-20 12:00:00
2020-02-20 12:00:00
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
2020-02-20 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Rips to Multi-year Highs- Levels
2020-02-20 15:30:00
2020-02-20 15:30:00
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
2020-02-20 07:07:00
2020-02-20 07:07:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Rips to Multi-year Highs- Levels

2020-02-20 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices are surging this week with a breakout in XAU/USD fueling a rally to fresh multi-year highs. The advance takes the yellow metal towards initial weekly resistance targets just higher and the focus will be on the weekly close heading into Friday. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the, “The focus is on a weekly close in relation to long-term upslope resistance with a close above needed to keep the focus on 1586- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.” Price tested Fibonacci resistance at the 61.8% retracement of the decline off the record highs for three weeks before breaching with the breakout fueling a rally of more than 2% this week.

The XAU/USD rally is now approaching confluence resistance at the upper parallel / December 2012 lows around ~1625/27 – looking for a reaction there IF reached. A topside breach of this slope would expose subsequent resistance objectives at the 75% parallel (currently ~1670s) and the 78.6% retracement at 1733. Initial weekly support now rests 1586 backed by 1526 with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the objective yearly open at 1520.

Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: A breakout in gold prices is underway with the rally now targeting the first resistance hurdle at channel resistance. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion into this region. Losses should be limited to this week’s low IF gold is heading higher on this stretch with a breach from here likely to fuel accelerated gains.For now, the immediate focus is on a reaction at upcoming resistance for guidance. I’ll publish and updated Gold Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +138 (57.94% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.06% lower than yesterday and 8.21% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 2.92% higher than yesterday and 35.02% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

