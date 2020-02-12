We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
GBP Better Bid, EUR Slips, Indices Continue to Rally - US Market Open
2020-02-12 13:10:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More
2020-02-12 12:46:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Dow Jones, Gold, Oil Tech Outlook & More
2020-02-12 12:46:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Risk Appetite Holds Up After Fed's Powell
2020-02-12 07:09:00
Bitcoin
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.63% Gold: 0.02% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kColE4xHbV
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.98% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PvQ1hFtqrq
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.69% US 500: 0.52% France 40: 0.05% Germany 30: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ij8liaZwvI
  • The run in US #equities, and specifically of late the tech-heavy #Nasdaq has mostly defied gravity. Get your equities technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/80UUUpkQCe https://t.co/vZlqAub41R
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +2.28% #BITCOINCASH +2.81% #ETHEREUM +11.36% #RIPPLE +7.85% #LITECOIN +4.58%
  • $EURCHF continues its drop below 1.0660 to trade at the lowest level since March 2017. another 20 pips and we will be at a July 2015 https://t.co/NPdpujo2aE
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Will see impact from coronavirus on global economy shortly $SPX
  • Poll: It has been difficult to generate important technical breaks (with measurably follow through) in the markets lately. Do you think the Germany/EZ 4Q GDP Friday and US CPI and consumer confidence updates tomorrow/Friday are enough to send $EURUSD to fresh multi-year lows?
  • Going live in 5 for today's equity webinar. We'll take a look at tech levels on $QQQ and the $DAX and talk about some of the underlying causes behind the recent rallies Join here - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2 https://t.co/eQa3esAayb
  • Tuesday's $EURUSD reprieve did set off any latent bullish ambition. New low today stretching back to October 1 nadir of 1.0879. Today's low thus far only ~10 pips away from a 2.5 yr low. Red is EUR volatility index https://t.co/lvLqy5ZRPH
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades

2020-02-12 17:25:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

GOLD FORECAST: SPOT GOLD PRICES (XAU/USD) SLIP TOWARD CHART SUPPORT

  • The price of gold has receded from recent highs as trader concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and its likely adverse impact on global GDP growth dissipate
  • Gold price action has potential to slide further as risk appetite keeps recovering alongside falling market volatility
  • Check out these top gold trading strategies and tips for key insight on how to trade gold

Gold prices have climbed considerably into the new decade owing to various fundamental factors such as falling sovereign yields and surging liquidity while global central banks inflate their balance sheets.

More recently, the price of gold has responded predominantly to market volatility stemming from the international public health crisis due to a new coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 45,000 people worldwide so far.

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (AUGUST 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

Gold Price Chart XAUUSD Technical Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

While the vast majority of confirmed coronavirus cases are isolated to China, this is to be expected seeing that the Asian nation has been on lockdown to prevent its spread.

In turn, this has boosted investor demand for safe-haven assets like gold as economic activity across the world’s second largest economy comes to a standstill and begins to weigh negatively on global GDP growth expectations.

The market’s knee-jerk reaction could now be unwinding, however, as the rate of new coronavirus cases decelerates.

Gold price action has correspondingly drifted lower since the beginning of the month and has potential to come under additional selling pressure if coronavirus-induced market angst dwindles further.

This brings to focus rising trendline support extended from the January 14 and February 05 intraday lows, which could perhaps serve as a downside target for gold price bears.

This technical support level roughly around the $1,550 price is juxtaposed with gold’s 34-day exponential moving average and its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of gold’s bullish leg from November 12 to January 08.

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART & TEN-YEAR US TREASURY YIELD: DAILY TIME FRAME (APRIL 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

Gold Price Chart XAUUSD Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, the broader direction of gold will likely continue to track interest rates on government debt like the ten-year US Treasury.

If worry over the coronavirus outbreak in China rises again, the precious metal may come back into demand, which may be preceded by a move higher in Treasuries.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

