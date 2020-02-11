We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
2020-02-11 15:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-02-11 13:30:00
2020-02-11 13:30:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
2020-02-11 15:00:00
UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
2020-02-11 09:55:00
2020-02-11 09:55:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
2020-02-11 15:00:00
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
2020-02-11 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
2020-02-11 11:30:00
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels

2020-02-11 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices are virtually unchanged since the start of the week with XAU/USD carving out the weekly opening range just below key technical resistance. The risk remains for further losses near-term with the sell-off now approaching initial support targets. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that the, “immediate threat is lower while below the median-line but look for a reaction into 1546/48 for guidance IF reached.” XAU/USD registered a low at 1547 last week before rebounding sharply higher with a four-day rally testing near-term confluence resistance this week at 1575- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of decline off the January highs and the monthly high-day reversal close. Key daily support steady at the 2019 high-day close at 1552.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation extending off the yearly highs with the upper parallel further highlighting near-term resistance ahead of 1575 – look for a reaction here. Failure to mount this threshold leaves the immediate advance vulnerable with a break of the weekly range lows exposing subsequent support objectives at 1562 and 1558. A topside breach from here would be needed to shift the focus higher again targeting critical resistance at 1582/86and the objective monthly open at 1590- a close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold recovery is testing near-term downtrend resistance here and leaves XAU/USD vulnerable while below 1575. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while within this formation – ultimately a larger decline may offer more favorable entries closer to trend support. For now, the immediate focus is on a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +1.96 (66.26% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are 1.54% lower than yesterday and 6.51% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 10.18% higher than yesterday and 13.22% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 2% -2%
Weekly -5% 20% 3%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

