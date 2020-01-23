We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook

2020-01-23 10:29:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Gold - XAU/USD Forecast

  • XAU/USD price action and technical analysis
  • Bullish signals on Gold Chart

Gold Price – Indecisive Traders

Last week, the price declined to $1,535- its lowest level in over a week. On Friday, Gold closed the weekly candlestick with another Doji pattern reflecting that market’s indecision is still on. This week, the precious metal traded in a trendless move as every candlestick reversed the effect of the one before.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 70 then remained flat highlighting a stalled uptrend momentum

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (MaY 31, 2018 – Jan 23, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 23-01-20 Zoomed in
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (July 31 – Jan 23, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold daily chart price 23-01-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Jan 14 the price U-turned and pushed higher signalling that Gold bulls were not done yet. This led the market to push to a higher trading $1,555 - $1,625.

Therefore, the price could be on its way for a test of the high end of the zone. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) would be worth monitoring as some traders may join/exit the market around these points.

A close below the low end of the zone reflects bull’s hesitation. This may lead some of them to cut back and reverse the market’s direction towards $1,526. Further close below this level opens the door for XAU/USD bears to take charge and press towards $1,453. In that scenario, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart should be considered

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Oct 15 – Jan 23,2020)

Gold four hour price chart 23-01-20

From the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Jan 21 Gold rallied to $1,568 – its highest level in two weeks. Currently, the yellow metal could be on its way for a test of the uptrend line originated form the Jan 13 low at $1,535. Any violation of this trend line could be considered as a bearish signal.

A break below $1,546 could send XAU/USD towards $1,526. That said, the Jan 13 low at 1.535 should be monitored closely. On the other hand, a break above $1,561 may cause a rally towards $1,575. Yet, the aforementioned Jan 21 high should be kept in focus.

See the chart to know more about key levels Gold would encounter in a further bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

