XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?

GOLD FORECAST: EBBING VOLATILITY PRESSURES XAU/USD TOWARD TECHNICAL SUPPORT AFTER PIERCING $1,600

Gold has inked a strong start to 2020 with spot prices on pace for a 1% gain in the year-to-date, but the commodity is currently trading roughly 5% off last week’s swing high

The recent pullback in gold, driven largely by plunging volatility, has sent XAU/ USD to test technical support with potential of keeping bullion’s broader uptrend intact

Check out this insight on How to Trade Gold for top gold trading strategies and tips

Spot gold (XAU/USD) is down about 5% from its swing high above the $1,600 record last week. While gold prices have experienced downward pressured as of late, the commodity remains roughly 1% higher year-to-date.

Nevertheless, gold may soon resume its march higher in light of the series of technical support levels residing slightly below spot XAU/USD with potential of keeping the price of gold afloat.

XAU/USD – SPOT GOLD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (AUGUST 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

A daily gold chart since August 2019 brings to focus gold’s recent topside breakout from the 4-month long bullish flag consolidation pattern, which I anticipated and noted in a prior gold forecast.

Since XAU/USD eclipsed its trendline of resistance extended through the series of lower highs from September to December 2019, gold surged almost 10% over just 9 trading days to an intraday high of $1,611.34 on January 08, 2020.

Gold MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -4% 4% -1% Weekly -4% -9% -6%

Gold price action is currently fluctuating around the $1,545 mark after retracing roughly 38.2% of its trading range since the November 12 intraday low recorded by XAU/USD. The precious metal is now searching for technical support to stymie the drift lower in spot gold prices.

As such, levels of technical confluence highlighted by the $1,535 and $1,515 pose as possible areas of resistance-turned-support that might keep gold prices bolstered. Although the falling wedge pattern seemingly under formation could present a positive technical development for bullish gold prospects, the 9-day exponential moving average may keep XAU/USD bogged down over the short-term.

GOLD VOLATILITY – SPOT GOLD & GVZ INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The spike in spot gold price action to start the new year came largely in response to resurfacing safe-haven demand driven by a rise in geopolitical risk stemming from the Middle East as US-Iran tensions flared.

Gold has since edged lower subsequent to a Trump speech that outlined a lack of appetite for further military escalation between the two nations. Correspondingly, measures of volatility – such as Cboe’s gold volatility index (GVZ) – have taken a nosedive alongside perceived market risk and uncertainty.

In light of the generally strong positive correlation between spot gold and gold volatility, XAU/USD could continue to come under pressure until the next fundamental catalyst spurs demand for anti-risk assets such as gold.

STOCK MARKET VOLATILITY – S&P 500 TO GOLD RATIO & VIX INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Meanwhile, the VIX Index – a favorite barometer for perceived risk or uncertainty frequently referenced by traders and investors – approaches the 12.00 level and speaks to growing market complacency with the US equity benchmarks printing record-highs almost daily. The VIX Index has historically averaged a reading of 19.14 with a median reading of 17.23 dating back to January 1990.

Correspondingly, we may soon witness a ‘mean-reversion’ and reallocation of risk out of stocks and into safe-haven assets like gold. This concept is illustrated in the chart above with the ratio of the S&P 500 Index to spot gold, which is starting to appear a little top-heavy. As such, an abrupt return of volatility could send traders fleeting out of stocks and flocking into gold.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight