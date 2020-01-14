We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
Post-NFP EUR/USD Strength Undermined by January Open Range
2020-01-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast - BoE Doves Challenge GBP/USD Support Levels
2020-01-14 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: UK PM Johnson Expects Trade Deal by Year-End
2020-01-14 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-14 10:40:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $Gold prices attempting to cauterize support at the 1535 level. prior swing-high resistance now tested as support https://t.co/Pf1YOeRNpz
  • What is a CPI and why does it affect #forex traders? Find out: https://t.co/nGztbG91kc #tradingstyle https://t.co/EYUut9HJMx
  • RT @forexflowlive: Full report https://t.co/IOLB5aoZ7r $USD https://t.co/WHs5dqx7od
  • RT @StockBoardAsset: 14 Jan - 06:00:00 AM - U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CONFIDENCE INDEX FALLS 2.0 POINTS TO 102.7 IN DECEMBER - NFIB - [RTRS]
  • RT @GlobalTimesBiz: Exclusive: China will encourage firms to increase imports of US manufacturing, agriculture, and energy goods and servic…
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Investors are all in on credit risk this year. Junk bonds are now yielding less than 5% on average, just 16bps away fr…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.83%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/h0hb48Rr4d
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.35% Gold: -0.16% Silver: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ENopAP5TkA
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out: https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/d6zSn2SEP9
  • Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/01/14/Gold-Price-Could-Decline-to-Monthly-Support-XAUUSD-Technical-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/wneByiZaoi
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast

Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast

2020-01-14 10:40:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Gold - XAU/USD Outlook

  • XAU/USD price action.
  • Gold Chart and technical analysis
    Gold Forecast
    Gold Forecast
    Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
    Get Your Free Gold Forecast
    Get My Guide

    Gold Price – Multi-Year High

    Last week, Gold rallied to $1,611- its highest level in over six years. The price declined after and settled below $1,600 handle as some buyers took profit. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed with 0.6% loss. Yet, with a Doji pattern highlighting a possible reversal of current uptrend momentum.

    Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 50 indicating that uptrend move lost momentum.

    Having trouble with your trading strategy?Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

    Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (MaY 31, 2018 – Jan 14, 2020) Zoomed out

    Gold price daily chart 14-01-20 Zoomed out

    Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (July 31 – Jan 14,2020) Zoomed In

    Gold price daily chart 14-01-20 Zoomed in

    Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday Gold pointed lower and returned to the lower trading zone $1,555 - $,1526 signalling that more buyers were taking profits.

    A close below $1,526 could encourage more buyers to exit the market. This opens the door for sellers to take charge and peruse sending the price towards $1,453. In that scenario, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart should be considered as some traders may exit/ join the marker nearby these points.

    Having said that, another close above $1,558 reflects some buyer’s reluctance to exit the market. This could lead the price towards $1,625 contingent on clearing the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart.

    How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
    How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
    Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
    Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
    Get My Guide

    Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Oct 15 – Jan 14,2020)

    Gold price four hour chart 14-01-20

    From the four-hour chart, we notice yesterday XAUUSD broke below the uptrend line originated from the Jan 9 low at $1,540 eyeing a test of the low end of current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart.

    A break below $1,517 could lead XAU/USD towards $1,498. Yet, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be watched closely. On the flip side, any break above the Jan 10 high at $1,563 may push the price towards $1,590. Although, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring.

    See the chart to know more about key levels Gold would encounter in a further bearish scenario.

    Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

    Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts - Maintaining the Course
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts - Maintaining the Course
2020-01-14 12:00:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Kiwi Dollar Support at Risk
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Kiwi Dollar Support at Risk
2020-01-14 02:00:00
JPY: Japanese Yen at 8-Month Low as Volatility Wilts – Where to Next?
JPY: Japanese Yen at 8-Month Low as Volatility Wilts – Where to Next?
2020-01-13 22:30:00
British Pound Outlook – GBP/USD Looking to Hold Support
British Pound Outlook – GBP/USD Looking to Hold Support
2020-01-13 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.