We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2020-01-09 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
2020-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2020-01-09 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
2020-01-10 10:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • And for a live breakdown of all the NFP numbers and what they mean for the market, join DFX senior currency strategist @CVecchioFX from 13.15pm here 👉 https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/814598931 https://t.co/E22OOqCfLS
  • Bank of Amercica Flow Show highlights that Bull & Bear indicator spikes to 21-month high, closing in on extreme bullish level, which provides first sell signal since January 2018
  • Where should you look for volatility in the upcoming months? And where is #bitcoin and #gold heading? Find out from @DailyFX_DE and @IGcom analyst @SalahBouhmidi, only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/5bY1qgFKuS
  • USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/01/10/USDCAD-Rejected-at-Key-Resistance-Eyes-on-Support--USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/VU0ODGaxb4
  • BoE's Tenreyro says key input on rate decisions is how uncertainty unwinds $GBP
  • Bank of Amercica Flow Show highlights that Bull & Bear indicator spikes to 21-month, closing in on extreme bullish level, which provides first sell signal since January 2018
  • BoE's Tenreyro says her inclination is toward a cut in rates if downside risks emerge, adds that labour market probably will not tighten further $GBP
  • BoE's Tenreyro says a reduction of uncertainty after the election and fiscal stimulus could boost UK demand
  • Check out the latest Trading Global Markets Decoded podcast with my guest @SalahBouhmidi : Market Volatility Forecast: What Assets Will Move in Q1? It's here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/podcasts/2020/01/09/market-volatility-forecast.html?ref-author=essex
  • RT @IGAus: "As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union at the end of this month, retail trader positioning figures suggest…
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion

Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion

2020-01-10 10:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Highlights:

  • Gold reverses extremely hard after trying to break 2011/12 levels
  • Daily and very possibly weekly reversal pattern forming

Gold reverses extremely hard after trying to break 2011/12 levels

The sharp reversal in gold on Wednesday carved out, what I like to call them during these dramatic turnabouts, a “death needle”. These are candlesticks highlighted by powerful bearish reversals with long tails (or wicks). In this case the name is perhaps a bit dramatic given that the outlook doesn’t look all that bearish, but nevertheless gold (& silver) look headed lower to sideways at best.

The exhaustion pattern comes following a month-long of solid rallying for gold, and just as it was trying to fully clear on through the lows created during the 2011/12 topping process. The fact such a strong area of resistance is in place makes the placement of the candle even more significant.

This doesn’t mean gold has topped indefinitely, the outlook coming out of the multi-year wedge in June is still bullish, just not for the immediate time-frame. A period of digestion marked by failed rallies with a bias towards lower prices is seen as the likely outcome in the coming weeks.

Looking for support there aren’t any levels that really stand out. The high from September may help keep things afloat around the 1550 area. Looking a bit lower the trend-line from May could be the line that helps forge a lower during this digestion phase, that could clock in around 1500.

The most aggressive of a decline envisioned from here, without really damaging the chart, is the low from the bull-flag just broken, just south of 1450. But if the upside is to remain intact this lower threshold isn’t seen as coming into play.

Barring a major reversal to the upside today, gold very well could also post a very important reversal on the weekly time-frame. This will help cement the notion of seeing prices lower to sideways at best in the weeks ahead.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Gold Forecast today
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (looking for some backing-and-filling)

Gold price daily chart, looking for some backing-and-filling

Gold Price Weekly Chart ('death needle' forming)

gold price weekly chart, death needle forming

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above technical outlook in webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
2020-01-10 10:03:00
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
2020-01-10 02:00:00
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Pressured as Oil Prices Plunge
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Pressured as Oil Prices Plunge
2020-01-09 20:13:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Major Highs in Sight
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Major Highs in Sight
2020-01-09 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.