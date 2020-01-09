We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues
2020-01-09 12:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open
2020-01-09 14:05:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone
2020-01-09 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Top in Place? - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-01-09 15:30:00
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @hmeisler: Chart of TRIN. Usually gets high when there is a lot of selling. https://t.co/Qb8ruVA6QS
  • RT @zerohedge: Today’s total call volume is out pacing put volume by 6- to-1 This is what a blow off top looks like
  • The $USD has continued to rally to fresh weekly highs, coming in stark contrast to the sell-off that dominated the currency into the 2019 close. Get your US Dollar technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/XQsHgvlUTY https://t.co/a8FMUAIsCY
  • $EURUSD continues to fade lower in 2020 with the pair briefly breaking below 1.1100 before a mild pullback. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/YKz7Y63Eq5 https://t.co/o8GhzCzpR0
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3lBUgYTuen
  • Presidential trolling of the entire market. Impressive scale. https://t.co/JF3wVogKoB
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.48% US 500: 0.62% Wall Street: 0.58% France 40: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iomXwwp3BN
  • $USDCAD is up over 50 pips this morning on dollar strength https://t.co/AoSQReXThz
  • Natural Gas Price Weekly Forecast: Weakening Downtrend Move, Support in Focus More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/09/Natural-Gas-Price-Weekly-Forecast-Weakening-Downtrend-Move-Support-in-Focus-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/CZPt4222RA
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.36% Silver: -1.17% Oil - US Crude: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AWmrOtnXLO
Gold Price Forecast: Top in Place? - Key Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Top in Place? - Key Levels for XAU/USD

2020-01-09 15:30:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast Overview:

  • Gold prices surged at the start of 2020 but have lost some luster in recent days. A near-term top may be in place at the 61.8% retracement of the 2011 high/2015 low range.
  • The drop by gold volatility over the past few days has coincided closely with the pullback in gold prices. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is 0.80 while the 20-day correlation is 0.93
  • According to theIG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices continue to have a mixed trading bias.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Loses Luster as US-Iranian Tensions Cool

Gold prices started the year with a bang as sharply escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran sparked a rush to safe haven assets. Yet after a meager Iranian response (akin to throwing firecrackers on your neighbor’s lawn), US President Trump’s offer to de-escalate tensions has been viewed as a welcomed off-ramp by market participants.

Gold prices, which were up by nearly 4% this week at their peak, have now pulled back by around -0.2% since the close on Friday, January 3. Such a dramatic expression of volatility at a relative high in price action (gold prices hit a seven-year high on January 8) often coincides with a top (or bottom) in markets; hence the expression, “turns in the market are the most violent moves.”

Gold Volatility Dives, Weighing Down Gold Prices

Precious metals like gold have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. precious metals tend to benefit during periods of higher volatility.

Heightened uncertainty in financial markets due to increasing macroeconomic tensions (like the major escalation in geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran) increases the safe haven appeal of gold. On the other hand, decreased volatility tends to harm gold prices.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (December 2016 to January 2020) (Chart 1)

gold volatility, gold volatility technical analysis, gold volatility chart, gold volatility forecast, gold price volatility

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) is trading at 12.80; in our last update on gold volatility on January 6, GVZ was trading at 14.03. Gold volatility had previously reached its highest level since October.

In turn, the correlations between gold prices and gold volatility have eroded: the 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is 0.80 while the 20-day correlation is 0.93; in the prior gold volatility update, the 5-day correlation was 0.98 and the 20-day correlation was 0.91.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart - Descending Channel (January 2019 to January 2020) (Chart 2)

gold price, gold technical analysis, gold chart, gold price forecast, gold price chart

In our last gold price forecast, it was noted that “gold prices have achieved the 61.8% retracement of the 2011 high/2015 low range at 1586.71, indeed clearing the level briefly earlier on Monday, January 6. This is further confirmation that a long-term bullish bottoming effort is still in process.” The 61.8% retracement is an important threshold in the near-term for gold prices.

In technical analysis, Fibonacci retracements are based around the concept of the Golden Ratio, 1.618, or phi; the 61.8% retracement is the inverse of phi and is deemed the ‘make or break’ level to determine if price action is ready to embark on a new trend.

As such, while gold prices are continuing a longer-term bottoming effort, they have not officially transitioned from ‘bearish correction’ to ‘bullish reversal’; as a result, we must treat recent efforts by gold prices as a sign that a near-term top against the 61.8% retracement may be in place.

For now, gold prices are intermingled with the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, below the former two but above the latter two. Daily MACD is trending higher, although its gains appear to be slowing down, while Slow Stochastics have dropped out of overbought territory. Momentum is starting to shift in a significant fashion.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart – Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern (May 2011 to January 2020) (Chart 3)

gold price, gold technical analysis, gold chart, gold price forecast, gold price chart

The perspective the weekly timeframe provides is necessary given the crossroads at which gold prices find themselves currently situated. The rally and rejection at the 61.8% retracement (1586.71) must be viewed in context of the longer-term technical picture: the gold price inverse head and shoulders pattern that originated earlier this year is still valid and guiding gold price action.

Depending upon the placement of the neckline, the final upside targets in a potential long-term gold price rally vary: conservatively, drawing the neckline breakout against the January 2018 high at 1365.95 calls for a final target at 1685.67; aggressively, drawing the neckline breakout against the August 2013 high at 1433.61 calls for a final target at 1820.99.

Only a break below the August 1, 2019 bullish outside engulfing bar low at 1400.38 would draw into question the longer-term bullish potential for gold prices. If the 61.8% retracement at 1586.71 is indeed cleared out, then the odds of a move up to the head and shoulders targets would increase materially.

IG Client Sentiment Index: Gold Price Forecast (January 9, 2020) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs gold, gold price chart, gold price forecast, gold price technical analysis

Gold: Retail trader data shows 64.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.84 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 12.28% lower than yesterday and 6.29% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.11% lower than yesterday and 5.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

View our long-term forecasts with the DailyFX Trading Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF Faces Crucial Technical Levels - USD to Swiss Franc Price Analysis
USD/CHF Faces Crucial Technical Levels - USD to Swiss Franc Price Analysis
2020-01-09 10:35:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Ready to Reverse Uptrend?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Ready to Reverse Uptrend?
2020-01-09 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk
2020-01-08 16:30:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.