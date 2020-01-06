We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Forecast - Strong US Dollar Hampers EUR/USD Upside
2020-01-06 09:06:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-01-06 08:00:00
S&P 500 Retreats Record, Gold and Oil Accelerate, Dollar Avoids Breakdown: What’s Ahead?
2020-01-05 18:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Transition Period Rhetoric Key to Sterling Outlook
2020-01-05 06:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-06 00:00:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices May Rally on US-Iran Escalation Risk
2020-01-05 22:00:00
Gold Prints Highest Price in Over Six Years -Where Could XAU/USD Stop Next?
2020-01-06 10:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Sharply As US-Iran Standoff Dominates World Trade
2020-01-06 07:09:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge as President Trump Threatens Further Military Action on Iran
2020-01-06 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Sharply As US-Iran Standoff Dominates World Trade
2020-01-06 07:09:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Gold Prints Highest Price in Over Six Years -Where Could XAU/USD Stop Next?

Gold Prints Highest Price in Over Six Years -Where Could XAU/USD Stop Next?

2020-01-06 10:45:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Gold - XAU/USD Technical Analysis

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price – Buyers in Control

Today, Gold buyers resumed bullish price action and rallied the price to $1,588 – its highest level in over six years. Some buyers took profit, and this led XAU/USD to fall below $1,580.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed higher towards 89 highlighting the strength of bullish momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (MaY 31, 2018 – Jan 6, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold price daily chart 06-01-20 Zoomed out

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (July 15 – Jan 6, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold price daily chart 06-01-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice that last week Gold rallied towards $1,555 as discussed in our last update. This week,Gold tested a higher trading zone $ 1,558- $1,634.

A close above the low end of the zone signals buyer’s intention to push XAU/USD towards the high end of the zone. Further close above this level may persuade more buyers to join the market and send the price towards $1,685. That said, the rally could weaken at the weekly resistance levels and area underlined on the chart as some buyers may take profit at these points.

On the flip side, any close below $1,555 reflects buyer’s exit from the market. This could lead XAU/USD towards $1,510. Further close below this level opens the door for sellers to take charge and press Gold towards $1,440. In that scenario, the daily and weekly support levels should be considered.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Oct 15 – Jan 6, 2020)

Gold price four hour chart 06-01-20

From the four-hour chart, we notice yesterday XAU/USD opened with a gap to the upside signalling the bullish sentiment in the market. Thus, a break above $1,601 could send XAUSUD towards $1,620. Although the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, a break below $1,534 could press XAUUSD towards $1,517. Nevertheless, the daily support level marked on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to know more about key levels Gold would encounter in a further bearish scenario.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

