We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails at Resistance, USD/CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open
2019-11-21 14:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Further Upside as Support Holds - Euro to USD Price Forecast
2019-11-21 11:03:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-21 15:10:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-11-21 13:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Sustained, Recovery Imperiled - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-21 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Now, Bullish Later On
2019-11-21 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges 6% in Two Days – WTI Resistance Ahead
2019-11-21 16:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.09%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/m1lnP4G7B2
  • US President Trump weighing new trade probe to justify levying tariffs on EU, reports Politico $EURUSD
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.02% France 40: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.07% US 500: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lcyEhCEfsA
  • $USDJPY may be set for a larger pullback on the back of a deteriorating risk environment amid the potential failure in US-China trade talks. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/UOGT5xRX9v https://t.co/JLXsn96FQY
  • Poll: We've had some upgrades in a few growth forecasts from around the world recently and tomorrow brings the Nov PMIs (AUS, JPN, EZ and US). What do you think is the risk of a recession in 2020?
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • staring now -> https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/fk3MmFxalj
  • That was a fast reversal in crude oil positioning among retail CFDs yesterday. Not as heavy a build up in short as we pressure 58 https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/m1YFe8PEsM
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.09%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pxnhohjlR2
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Sustained, Recovery Imperiled - Key Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Sustained, Recovery Imperiled - Key Levels for XAU/USD

2019-11-21 19:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast Overview:

  • Gold prices have turned lower again in their downtrend from the September high, with the recent recovery proving to be a failed attempt higher.
  • Precious metals tend to underperform during periods of lower volatility as decreased uncertainty reduces the safe haven appeal of gold and silver. Gold volatility remains near its lowest level since mid-June.
  • Per the IG in IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices may turn higher in the near-term.

Looking for longer-term forecasts on Gold and Silver prices? Check out the DailyFX Trading Guides.

US-China Trade War Phase 1 Deal Uncertainty Doesn’t Matter?

Is the US-China trade war about to fall off the rails? According to the news reports, it doesn’t appear that American and Chinese negotiators are going to sign a deal before the end of the year. In theory, that’s bad news for financial markets; uncertainty is never welcomed.

But taking a step back from the noise, the signal is clear: traders don’t care. Price action in bonds, stocks, and commodities – in particular, the safe havens like gold and silver – doesn’t reflect a reality in which uncertainty is running rampant through markets.

As financial markets climb the ‘wall of worry,’ gold prices have come down.

Gold Prices Drop with Sagging Gold Volatility

While other asset classes don’t like increased volatility (signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.), precious metals tend to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Heightened uncertainty in financial markets due to increasing macroeconomic tensions (like US-China trade war or the prospect of a no-deal, hard Brexit, for example) increases the safe haven appeal of gold and silver. On the other hand, decreased volatility tends to harm gold prices.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (November 2016 to November 2019) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Sustained, Recovery Imperiled - Key Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) has fallen to 11.24, down to its lowest level since mid-June.

Accordingly, the typical relationship between gold prices and gold volatility continues to realign: the 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is 0.89 while the 20-day correlation is 0.63; in the most recent update, the 5-day correlation was -0.22 and the 20-day correlation was 0.62.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart - Descending Channel (November 2018 to November 2019) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Sustained, Recovery Imperiled - Key Levels for XAU/USD

In our last gold price forecast technical analysis update, it was noted that “until the descending channel from the September and November highs breaks, it still holds that the path of least resistance is to the downside. To this end, the downtrend from the September 4 and November 1 highs remains intact…If gold volatility continues to edge higher, it’s very possible that gold prices move above 1483, which would provoke an upgraded assessment.”

The problem for gold prices at the moment? Gold volatility is trending lower. For now, the descending channel from the September and yearly high holds.

Gold prices are back below the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is quickly realigning in bearish sequential order. EMA today. Daily MACD is flipping lower while in bearish territory, and Slow Stochastics have issued a sell signal just below the median line.

A move down below 1458.97 increases the odds of a return to the November low at 1445.51.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart – Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern (February to October 2019) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Sustained, Recovery Imperiled - Key Levels for XAU/USD

The weekly timeframe moves at a glacial pace, and thus there is no change since the last gold price forecast update. The gold price pullback since the October Fed meeting must be viewed in context of the longer-term technical picture: the gold price inverse head and shoulders pattern that originated earlier this year is still valid. Only a break below the August 1 bullish outside engulfing bar low at 1400.38 would draw into question the longer-term bullish potential.

Depending upon the placement of the neckline, the final upside targets in a potential long-term gold price rally vary: conservatively, drawing the neckline breakout against the January 2018 high at 1365.95 calls for a final target at 1685.67; aggressively, drawing the neckline breakout against the August 2013 high at 1433.61 calls for a final target at 1820.99.

IG Client Sentiment Index: Gold Price Forecast (November 21, 2019) (Chart 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Sustained, Recovery Imperiled - Key Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 76.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.20 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.47% lower than yesterday and 11.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.42% lower than yesterday and 1.69% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

View our long-term forecasts with the DailyFX Trading Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Now, Bullish Later On
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Now, Bullish Later On
2019-11-21 12:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Further Upside as Support Holds - Euro to USD Price Forecast
EUR/USD Eyes Further Upside as Support Holds - Euro to USD Price Forecast
2019-11-21 11:03:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Bounce Stalls, Trend Aims Lower
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Bounce Stalls, Trend Aims Lower
2019-11-21 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.