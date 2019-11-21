Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Now, Bullish Later On

Gold Price Forecast Highlights:

Long-term bull-flag is still very much alive

Since the decline during the first half of the month, gold price hasn’t been able to put together much of a rally, leading to the conclusion that another leg lower could be nearing. Counter moves lacking momentum are a form of confirmation that the prior leg (lower in this case) is the path of least resistance.

With that in mind, we could soon see the corrective-looking formation taking on the shape of an ascending wedge (visible on the 4-hr) trigger and give sellers the upper hand once again. On a swing lower there is small, short-term support around 1456, followed by the monthly low at 1445.

A break below this month’s low may be truncated as another form of support will quickly come into play via the underside parallel of the bull-flag developing since gold peaked back in September. Allowing for some latitude to see how the market responds, the support zone clocks in at 1430/20.

For the broader outlook to remain constructive through the lens of a bull-flag, it would be important for selling to dry up around the lower parallel off the pattern. Ideally, another forceful rejection is the result, similar to the one that marked the October 1 low.

For the bull-flag to get into motion the top-side parallel of the pattern will need to be crossed, something that may have to wait until early next year. For now, running with a bearish bias on the breakdown from a short-term ascending wedge, but keeping in mind at some point things could turn broadly bullish again.

