US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
2019-11-04 14:30:00
EUR/USD Awaits ECB Lagarde's First Speech, US Signal No Auto-Tariffs - US Market Open
2019-11-04 14:01:00
2019-11-04 14:01:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
2019-11-04 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Bid Remains as General Election Campaigning, BoE Nears
2019-11-04 10:30:00
2019-11-04 10:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
2019-11-04 14:30:00
US Dollar Selling Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Cut, CAD Longs at Risk - COT Report
2019-11-04 09:05:00
2019-11-04 09:05:00
Has the S&P 500's Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-04 13:30:00
2019-11-04 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast - Building a Base, Another Run Could Be Nearing
2019-11-04 12:00:00
2019-11-04 12:00:00
Has the S&P 500's Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-04 13:30:00
2019-11-04 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices See Some Profit Taking As US, European Data Approach
2019-11-04 06:00:00
2019-11-04 06:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Gold Price Forecast - Building a Base, Another Run Could Be Nearing

Gold Price Forecast - Building a Base, Another Run Could Be Nearing

2019-11-04 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Outlook:

  • Gold wedging after recent bull-flag break
  • 2011/12 levels remain the big hurdle to overcome

For an intermediate-term fundamental and technical viewpoint, see the Gold Price Forecast.

Gold wedging after recent bull-flag break

It’s been two months to the day since gold topped out, when optimism reached euphoric levels and the 2011/12 resistance zone from around 1522 up to 1575 became a strong ceiling. The past two months has generally highlighted a bullish digestion phase, with sell-offs quickly met by buying.

The overlapping price action formed a bull-flag that gold limped out of on October 24, an unconvincing break it was though. But now with price firmly outside the pattern and gold grinding towards the apex of a wedge, a firmer attempt to run through long-term resistance could be nearing.

A push from here is going to be presented with immediate challenges as the zone from the bottom of the 2011/12 topping process is dead ahead. That is why the two-month long congestion phase has been important for gold, it needed the rest to garner strength for a push that could take it through from neutral conditions, not the overbought conditions present in September.

On the flip-side, gold might not try and make a resolute bullish breakout, instead break the wedge to the downside and lead to a longer consolidation period. A break of the underside trend-line will have this scenario in play, with the 1450 area could quickly coming into view.

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to see how changes in trader positioning can help signal the next price move in gold and other major markets and currencies.

Gold Price Weekly Chart (2011/12 levels stand in the way)

Gold Price Forecast - Building a Base, Another Run Could Be Nearing

Gold Price Daily Chart (wedging after bull-flag breakout)

Gold Price Forecast - Building a Base, Another Run Could Be Nearing

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

