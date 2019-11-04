Gold Price Forecast - Building a Base, Another Run Could Be Nearing

Gold Technical Outlook:

Gold wedging after recent bull-flag break

2011/12 levels remain the big hurdle to overcome

It’s been two months to the day since gold topped out, when optimism reached euphoric levels and the 2011/12 resistance zone from around 1522 up to 1575 became a strong ceiling. The past two months has generally highlighted a bullish digestion phase, with sell-offs quickly met by buying.

The overlapping price action formed a bull-flag that gold limped out of on October 24, an unconvincing break it was though. But now with price firmly outside the pattern and gold grinding towards the apex of a wedge, a firmer attempt to run through long-term resistance could be nearing.

A push from here is going to be presented with immediate challenges as the zone from the bottom of the 2011/12 topping process is dead ahead. That is why the two-month long congestion phase has been important for gold, it needed the rest to garner strength for a push that could take it through from neutral conditions, not the overbought conditions present in September.

On the flip-side, gold might not try and make a resolute bullish breakout, instead break the wedge to the downside and lead to a longer consolidation period. A break of the underside trend-line will have this scenario in play, with the 1450 area could quickly coming into view.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX