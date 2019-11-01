We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
2019-11-01 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
2019-11-01 09:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBPUSD Stair Stepping Higher as PM Johnson Enjoys GE Poll Boost
2019-11-01 08:04:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Move Combines Dollar Slide and Risk Off, Watch AUDUSD and USDMXN With NFPs Ahead
2019-11-01 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data
2019-11-01 10:02:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD #CommoditieswithDailyFX $XAUUSD https://t.co/PTgSFDrddb
  • Lots of charts showing 200-day moving average resistance/support inc EURUSD, bitcoin, CADJPY, DXY etc... So what is the 200-dma and how does it work? #dma #movingaverages @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2019/07/29/200-day-moving-average.html
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 8:15 AM ET/12:15 PM GMT for live NFP data release coverage. Register here: https://t.co/O04JyEOELq
  • Doing anything at 12:15 GMT...No? Then join @CVecchioFX for a live run down of the monthly US Labor Report...@DailyFX #usd #nfp https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/211288691
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Tjg9Ahryex
  • #Gold prices may fall while the US Dollar gains even as economic policies championed by the Trump administration invite inflation. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/4lHhHsby56 $XAUUSD https://t.co/c3BuUeUipS
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.46% Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AJkqVBCMnl
  • Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2019/11/01/Gold-Outlook-XAUUSD-Price-Bullish-Signals-on-The-Radar-Ahead-of-NFP-Data-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/iEPFiAtNHE
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SQqRQtcb5i
  • How does the #NFP affect #forex? Find out here: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j https://t.co/A3XaIkLY9A
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data

2019-11-01 10:02:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

XAU/USD Forecast

Check our Q4 forecasts for EUR, USD, Oil and find out for free what might move the price this quarter.

Gold Price – Sideways Move Could End Soon

On Oct 11, Gold corrected higher creating a higher low at $1,474 ending a short downtrend move. Last Friday, buyers rallied the price however, pulled back after failing to break above the resistance area $1,517-20 discussed in last week update. This caused more of a sideways move.

This week, the price declined however, has not been able to break below the Oct 22 low at $1480, highlighting a possible comeback from the buyers.

On Wednesday, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose above 50, reflecting a possible start of uptrend momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 18, 2018 – Nov 1, 2019) Zoomed out

Gold price daily chart 01-11-19 Zoomed out

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (20 July – Nov 1, 2019) Zoomed In

Gold price daily chart 01-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday XAU/USD rallied above the 50-day average, then closed in a higher trading zone $1,510- $1,555 providing two bullish signals.

Thus, the precious metal may be on its way for a test of the high end of the zone. Further close above $1,558 could see Gold trading towards $1,634. Although, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

That said, any close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone may extend further the sideways move and could press XAU/USD towards $1,440. In that scenario, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be considered.

See the chart, to know more about the lower trading zone with support levels price would encounter in a further bearish scenario.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Oct 3 – Nov 1, 2019)

Gold price four hour chart 01-11-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice on Wednesday Gold tested $1,481 then reversed its direction and rallied towards $1,510, indicating to a clear weakness from seller’s side.

Therefore, buyers could rally the price form where they failed last week. In other words, a break above $1,520 could send XAU/USD towards the high end of the aforementioned trading zone. However, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be monitored.

On the other hand, a break below $1,493 could see Gold trading even lower towards $1,481. Nevertheless, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
2019-11-01 09:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
2019-11-01 05:00:00
EUR/GBP Downtrend Faces Reversal Signal Despite Brexit Deal Hopes
EUR/GBP Downtrend Faces Reversal Signal Despite Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-11-01 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.