Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold prices have surged nearly 13% off the yearly lows with the advance probing fresh six-year highs today in New York. The breakout is testing initial resistance targets today at the late-2013 swing highs with daily momentum deep in overbought territory. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the advance may be vulnerable near-term while below today’s highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts this week. Review this week’s Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Gold setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Technical Outlook

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that a weekly close above 1392 was needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable targeting, “subsequent topside objectives at 1433 and the 100% extension of the late-2015 advance at 1451- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.” Price registered a high at 1439 today before puling back into the 1433 zone early in US trade.

While the broader outlook remains constructive, a daily close below this threshold would leave the immediate advance vulnerable. No significant support emerges until 1391 with broader bullish invalidation at 1366. A topside breach from here keeps the focus on the 100% extension of the late-2015 advance at 1451 (critical) backed by the 50% retracement of the 2011 decline at 1482.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: The immediate Gold price advance is vulnerable while below the 1433. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Be on the lookout for possible near-term exhaustion IF price fails to close above today. Ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable long-entries while above former slope resistance / 1391. Review our latest Gold 2Q forecasts for a longer-term look at the technical picture for XAU/USD prices.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Positioning - GLD Price Chart
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +1.46 (59.3% of traders are long) – weak bearishreading
  • Long positions are3.2% higher than yesterday and 21.8% higher from last week
  • Short positions are11.3% higher than yesterday and 9.0% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex