Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: $9.3B Expected: $9.177B Previous: $10.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.34% US 500: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.08% France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fhStZMLxPA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $9.177B Previous: $10.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • The price of gold pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($1917) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield attempts to push back above the 50-Day SMA. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/dsTzdgNoGs https://t.co/YawdeHxQxv
  • Value is struggling today (sarcasm). After its impressive 22% bullish gap to open the trading week, $AMC is trading back into lunch https://t.co/T09QIa5g2d
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 84.41%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fPODEzQJe1
  • It's as if that false bullish break from the Dollar this past Friday never even existed. We are still in a scenario will be forced to pick a direction soon - a 'break of necessity' scenario. $DXY https://t.co/5WY5V0Zy2o
  • Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/01/dow-sp500-nasdaq-pare-gains-on-soft-ism-manufacturing-pmi.html $DJI $SPX $NDX
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.99% Silver: 0.03% Gold: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aYFakqXRsv
Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Silver Price Outlook:

  • Silver prices enter June having just closed out at their highest weekly close of the year.Silver prices are holding with their multi-month ascending triangle, remaining on track for a return to their yearly high at 30.1365
  • The continuing erosion in US real yields has undercut the US Dollar, boosting precious metals’ appeal.
  • Recent changes in sentimentsuggest that silver prices have a mixed bias in the near-term.

Silver Quietly Notching Important Highs

On Friday afternoon, as most trading desks emptied for the long holiday weekend, my colleague Rich Dvorak sent me a message over our internal chat system: how is no one talking about silver closing out at its highest weekly level since March 2013?

Indeed, with much attention on gold prices breaching $1900/oz and crude oil prices breaking above a multi-decade downtrend dating back to all-time highs, silver prices have been quietly chugging away in the background, notching important highs with little pomp and circumstance. However, it’s worth noting that this environment has been more or less anticipated.

In the prior silver price forecast update, it was noted that “the inflation narrative is changing, but the changes may be good for precious metals…although May has typically been a rather bearish month for the precious metals complex, silver’s resiliency has been defined by a revitalized fundamental backdrop: US real yields are eroding alongside the US Dollar.”

All of this remains true, and it’s against this sturdy fundamental backdrop that silver prices enter June on strong footing, now targeting the 2021 highs established at the start of the year.

Silver Price and Silver Volatility Starting to Tango

Both gold and silver are precious metals that typically enjoy a safe haven appeal during times of uncertainty in financial markets. While other asset classes don’t like increased volatility (signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.), precious metals tend to benefit from periods of higher volatility as uncertainty increases silver’s safe haven appeal.

VXSLV (SILVER VOLATILITY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY PRICE CHART (June 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 1)

Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, VXSLV, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of silver as derived from the SLV option chain) was trading at 34.92 at the time this report was written, still off from its May highs (which were two-month highs).. The 5-day correlation between VXSLV and silver prices is +0.24 and the 20-day correlation is -0.04. One week ago, on May 25, the 5-day correlation was +0.87 and the 20-day correlation was -0.54.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 2)

Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD

In the prior silver price forecast update, it was noted that “insofar as the downtrend has been broken, focus has shifted from a bearish double top to more stability within the sideways range in place since last summer, which in context of longer-term timeframes, suggests that a multi-month bull flag has been forming. Silver prices have edged higher in this consolidation, which has taken on the shape resembling that of an ascending triangle.” This remains the case.

Recent days have seen bullish momentum quietly build, with silver prices extending further above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher while above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics have started to turn higher, nearing overbought territory. It still holds that “the slow, steady grind back to the yearly high near 30.000 seems plausible over the coming weeks.”

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (November 2010 to June 2021) (CHART 3)

Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD

Nothing has changed, which means silver prices continue to progress within the confines of previous expectations. “Silver prices are holding with their multi-month ascending triangle, remaining on track for a return to their yearly high at 30.1365. If accomplished, this would also constitute a potential longer-term bullish breakout, more evidence that a significant bottom has been carved out; the 2011 highs would need to be brought into consideration thereafter.”

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

