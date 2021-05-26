Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-25 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
2021-05-25 18:00:00
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Retail Traders Resume Selling, More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-26 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - Punching Through Resistance as The Bullish Trend Continues
2021-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise Post RBNZ as Fedspeak Remains Dovish
2021-05-26 05:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Range-Trading Opportunities in GBP/USD
2021-05-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-26 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wheat prices were up over +20% in 2021 as of April 27. Now on May 26, they're just up over +1.1% YTD. Corn prices have come down sharply too. 'Runaway inflation' narrative taking a hit? $ZW $ZC
  • Gold bull flag breakout goes overbought on daily - #GOLD chart https://t.co/juJY1AfRjf
  • Going live in 5 for today's webinar. Today we'll cover the gold $GLD breakout along with seasonal trends unfolding in indices like the $DAX Join here - https://t.co/nGT3qW0P1x https://t.co/c20oLSCEkC
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.97% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/P51AZRWNQg
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.08% France 40: -0.22% Germany 30: -0.25% FTSE 100: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Xx3GZXw6wa
  • Hey traders! Risk trends are struggling broadly today. Find out what the market holds. Get your market update from DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/1JVXaPsJDm
  • Apple Is Looking for Crypto Experience in 'Alternative Payments' Job Post - CoinDesk
  • RT @Amena__Bakr: Opec Plus to consider Iran's return to the market, said Russia's Novak. But its still unclear if Russia is ready to cut it…
  • Multi-week bullish channel breakout. A close above $1,900/oz. should leave the way open to $1,960/oz.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/A62xBq9Pu1 https://t.co/QsM4f7Cjxt
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.20% Oil - US Crude: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BTXdhm46yO
Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Silver Price Outlook:

  • Silver prices have slowly but surely rallying throughout May.
  • Ongoing erosion in US real yields has increased precious metals’ appeal amid a weak US Dollar environment.
  • Recent changes in sentimentsuggest that silver prices have a mixed bias in the near-term.

Yields Down, Silver Up

The inflation narrative is changing, but the changes may be good for precious metals. As gold prices have rallied sharply in recent days, silver prices have been enjoying a slower but steady march higher throughout the month of May as well. Although May has typically been a rather bearish month for the precious metals complex, silver’s resiliency has been defined by a revitalized fundamental backdrop: US real yields are eroding alongside the US Dollar.

Silver Price, Volatility Relationship Normalizing

Both gold and silver are precious metals that typically enjoy a safe haven appeal during times of uncertainty in financial markets. While other asset classes don’t like increased volatility (signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.), precious metals tend to benefit from periods of higher volatility as uncertainty increases silver’s safe haven appeal.

VXSLV (SILVER VOLATILITY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY PRICE CHART (May 2020 to May 2021) (CHART 1)

Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, VXSLV, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of silver as derived from the SLV option chain) was trading at 36.21 at the time this report was written, still down from its May highs (which were two-month highs).. The 5-day correlation between VXSLV and silver prices is +0.60 and the 20-day correlation is -0.51. One week ago, on May 19, the 5-day correlation was -0.80 and the 20-day correlation was -0.63.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to May 2021) (CHART 2)

Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD

In the previous silver price forecast update, it was noted that “insofar as the downtrend has been broken, focus has shifted from a bearish double top to more stability within the sideways range in place since last summer, which in context of longer-term timeframes, suggests that a multi-month bull flag has been forming.” Silver prices have edged higher in this consolidation, which has taken on the shape resembling that of an ascending triangle.

Momentum has continued to improve in recent days, with silver prices above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order; the daily 21-EMA proved itself as support during pullbacks. Daily MACD remains trending higher while above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics have started to turn higher while above its median line. The slow, steady grind back to the yearly high near 30.000 seems plausible over the coming weeks.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (November 2010 to May 2021) (CHART 3)

Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver prices are holding with their multi-month ascending triangle, remaining on track for a return to its yearly high at 30.1365. If accomplished, this would also constitute a potential longer-term bullish breakout, more evidence that a significant bottom has been carved out; the 2011 highs would need to be brought into consideration thereafter.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
2021-05-25 18:00:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: British Pound Stalls– GBP/USD at Big Spot
Sterling Technical Forecast: British Pound Stalls– GBP/USD at Big Spot
2021-05-25 16:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Need to Prove Themselves in Breakout Territory
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Need to Prove Themselves in Breakout Territory
2021-05-25 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Breakout in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-24 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish