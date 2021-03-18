Silver Technical Analysis – Postured for Another Leg Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Euro Price Action Set-Ups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD
2021-03-18 03:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
News
Dollar and Dow Seek Clear Trends After Fed Volatility Wash
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps as Powell Commentary Deflates US Dollar
2021-03-18 05:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
2021-03-18 12:25:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Optimistic BoE to Buoy GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-18 07:30:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -1.34% Gold: -1.42% Oil - US Crude: -2.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LNSrYsxR3t
  • $USD post-FOMC sell-off found support around the Euro open, been pretty strong ever since. not quite at pre-fomc levels but getting closer, resistance zone ~91.93 https://t.co/sUQXGYgqo1
  • $WTI Crude Oil is trading at a two week low today, currently below the 63.00 level for the first time since early March. After rallying throughout February, Crude Oil has struggled in March. $OIL $USO https://t.co/BZkLBhN6VO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • As widely expected the Bank of England maintained current monetary policy in a 9-0 vote with the interest rate and APF left at 0.1% and GBP 895bln respectively. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/z7Z5HKaHQC https://t.co/9HPOAkicEI
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.78% Wall Street: -0.13% France 40: -0.22% FTSE 100: -0.26% US 500: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/twsWGlWhpz
  • BoE's Haldane: It is more likely than not that we will have a rapid recovery soon. #BoE $GBP
  • Well, the Fed's reassurance of expansive stimulus hasn't curbed market yields - in fact, it looks to have accelerated the climb in the 10-year Treasury yield. Here overlaid with the implied rate hikes between now and end of 2022 from Fed Fund futures https://t.co/WuI9zklH7r
  • $GBPUSD with yet another resistance inflection at the 1.4000 psych level this morning. Catapulted up after #FOMC, right back down after #BOE quite the mean reversion so far in March https://t.co/zeURaHYBp8 https://t.co/PBbCjOQ689
  • $EURUSD in ~150 pip range past 10 days, but this is interesting nonetheless... bullish channel broken after resistance visit, helped by $ECB bearish channel that showed after broken by #FOMC a week later, price returns to resistance Now - buyers trying to hold support https://t.co/HmD6eck6XB
Silver Technical Analysis – Postured for Another Leg Lower

Silver Technical Analysis – Postured for Another Leg Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Silver Technical Analysis:

  • Sizable resistance via a pair of trend-lines
  • Multi-week trend is to the downside
  • Short-term corrective pattern could trigger soon

Silver Technical Analysis – Postured for Another Leg Lower

Silver continues to sit in a precarious position as two lines of resistance intersect and look to keep a ceiling in for the time being. The lines in question are the underside trend-line from the March low, which most recently acted as resistance on March 11. The other trend-line runs off the Feb spike-high.

With the two lines in confluence the area right around 26.70 is makes for a meaningful spot to see a near-term high develop. Furthering the case for the downside is the generally negative trend and tone since the Feb 1 spike.

Looking closer the 4-hr time-frame, the price action off the most recent swing-low isn’t particularly inspiring as silver chops its way higher. The overall price action is developing a rising wedge situation with the top of the wedge arriving at confluent resistance.

Should the lower trend-line of the wedge pattern break and 25.73 to confirm, silver may quickly head for a new cycle low off the Feb high. A break below 24.83 would have the rising 200-day at 24.42 in play. Should silver fall to that point we will need to see how price behaves for further cues as to whether that support will hold or not.

To turn the picture more positive, silver will need to rise above both aforementioned trend-lines. This would require a move into the 27s. Should that happen then silver may try to reassert the longer-term trend higher.

Silver Daily Chart (confluent resistance)

silver 4hr chart

Silver 4-hr Chart (wedge forming within bearish context)

silver 4hr chart

Silver Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

