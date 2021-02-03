News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Silver Technical Analysis – Techs to Watch After Short Squeeze Fizzles

Silver Technical Analysis – Techs to Watch After Short Squeeze Fizzles

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Silver price takes a big hit after new high

The Reddit-led short squeeze in silver was far less dramatic than it was in GME, but it is a major commodity and not a small stock with 140% of its float short, so it makes sense. Normal trading may have already resumed. The August high at 29.86 runs in confluence with a parallel derived from the March trend-line. The area around 30 is a formidable one as resistance for now. The March trend-line looks to be a solid line of support around the ~25.40 level. The general trend is higher, making longs at support a potentially attractive risk/reward opportunity.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 GOLD Forecast
Get My Guide

Silver Daily Chart (support/resistance to watch)

Silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

