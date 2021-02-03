Silver Technical Analysis – Techs to Watch After Short Squeeze Fizzles

Silver price takes a big hit after new high

The Reddit-led short squeeze in silver was far less dramatic than it was in GME, but it is a major commodity and not a small stock with 140% of its float short, so it makes sense. Normal trading may have already resumed. The August high at 29.86 runs in confluence with a parallel derived from the March trend-line. The area around 30 is a formidable one as resistance for now. The March trend-line looks to be a solid line of support around the ~25.40 level. The general trend is higher, making longs at support a potentially attractive risk/reward opportunity.

Silver Daily Chart (support/resistance to watch)

