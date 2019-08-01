Gold Price and Silver Technical Outlook Post-FOMC Turns Negative

Gold Price/Silver Technical Outlook:

Gold price on the verge of reversing recent triangle breakout

Silver no longer acting well, turning hard off 2003 trend-line

Yesterday, the FOMC cut rates by 25-bps as expected, but the market clearly wanted more of a boost to keep on buying precious metals. The Dollar has so far responded by breaking out to 2+ year highs. The turn lower in gold has the recent wedge breakout under siege.

A reversal of a bullish pattern breakout can turn into heavy selling as market participants who accumulated during the congestion phase (building of the wedge) find themselves at a loss. A break of the underside trend-line of the wedge will be the cue that lower prices could come quickly.

In the event of a breach (looking quite likely given price is at the bottom-side t-line) the first level of support is the wedge bottom at 1381, followed by 1375 down to the 1340s where the long-term wedge breakout first started. In regard to the macro-wedge on the weekly chart, a down-move can still unfold with the bigger picture bullish outlook remaining intact, as long as gold doesn’t sink back inside the wedge.

Gold Price 4-hr Chart (on verge of reversing wedge)

Gold Price Weekly Chart (long-term breakout may see a retest)

Silver no longer acting well, turning hard off 2003 trend-line

Silver was hanging out at the underside of the 2003 trend-line that capped price in the beginning of the year, but that is quickly changing. If gold reverses the wedge with force look for silver to continue to sell-off as well, taking away the possibility of seeing a consolidation pattern form at the long-term trend-line. More selling may bring into play the 15.50s soon, where a trend-line from the May low arrives along with horizontal support from March and June.

Silver Price Daily Chart (selling off from 2003 t-line)

