Crude Oil Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Still Valid – What’s Next?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Heads Lower, ECB Can’t Match Fed Firepower
2022-11-03 11:00:00
USD Breaks Out, SPX, Nasdaq Break Down After FOMC
2022-11-02 20:20:50
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-03 16:30:00
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
2022-11-03 13:30:10
Gold Price Hammered as Fed Chair Powell’s Commentary Sends US Treasury Yields Soaring
2022-11-03 09:30:27
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breaks Down on BoE’s .75% Hike: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-11-03 14:31:30
GBP Breaking News: Pound Steady as BoE Hike Rates by 75bp
2022-11-03 12:28:35
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and USDJPY: Where To After the Fed’s Hawkish Whiplash?
2022-11-03 04:00:50
Japanese Yen Rolls Around Against US Dollar as Rally Stalls. Will USD/JPY go Higher?
2022-11-03 02:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Still Valid – What’s Next?

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Still Valid – What’s Next?

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

Crude Oil Outlook:

  • Global recession fears continue to lingeras China’s zero-COVID strategy continues and US economic indicators point to a slowdown in the coming months.
  • Crude oil prices are funneling into a symmetrical triangle which may persist into mid-November.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices have a mixed bias in the near-term.

Conflicting Fundamental Factors

Crude oil prices had a strong October (+8.86% last month) and have had a positive start to November (+2.55% at the time of writing), but thus far, it’s too soon to say that energy markets are out of the proverbial woods.

Global recession concerns are lingering, as China’s zero-COVID strategy continues and US economic indicators point to a slowdown in the coming months – never mind the multiplicity of issues that the Eurozone and the UK are facing.

This negativity has been offset to a degree by the OPEC+ decision to curtail production over the coming months. But on balance, it’s led to a sideways, rangebound environment for crude oil prices that appears likely to persist for the foreseeable future.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Oil Volatility, Oil Price Correlation Weakens

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility. Crude oil volatility dropping has not been met with a similar decline in oil prices.

OVX (Oil Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (November 2021 to November 2022) (Chart 1)

Oil volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, OVX, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of oil as derived from the USO option chain) was trading at 52.06 at the time this report was written. The 5-day correlation between OVX and crude oil prices is +0.03 while the 20-day correlation is +0.47. One week ago, on October 27, the 5-day correlation was +0.92 and the 20-day correlation was +0.05.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (November 2021 to November 2022) (Chart 2)

When we last checked in on crude oil prices in mid-October, it was noted that “more choppy, sideways trading could be ahead; no significant strength nor weakness is expected to transpire.” Indeed, that’s what has played out over the past two weeks, with crude oil prices continuing to funnel into a symmetrical triangle that started to take shape at the end of August.

Momentum does have a bullish hue, however. Crude oil prices are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMAs, and the EMA envelope is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is rising above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have reached overbought territory.

While further sideways consolidation may take place over the next few weeks – the terminal point of the triangle doesn’t arrive until mid-November – contextually, the breakout from the downtrend from the June and August highs coupled with the recent consolidation suggests that traders should be on alert for a topside breakout.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (March 2008 to November 2022) (Chart 3)

Momentum is neutralizing on the weekly timeframe. Crude oil prices are back above their weekly 4-EMA, holding exactly at their weekly 13-EMA, and are still below their weekly 26-EMA; the EMA envelope remains in bearish sequential order. Weekly MACD is turning higher albeit still below its signal line, while weekly Slow Stochastics are back above their median line. As noted last week, “a weekly close above the weekly 26-EMA…would help reinforce the bullish technical reversal narrative,” suggesting it’s too soon to take a longer-term directional bias.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST (November 3, 2022) (CHART 4)

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 61.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.62 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.15% lower than yesterday and 2.52% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.19% lower than yesterday and 14.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD at Last Line of Defense
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD at Last Line of Defense
2022-11-03 16:30:31
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
2022-11-03 13:30:10
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Range View Intact
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Range View Intact
2022-11-03 06:30:00
S&P 500 Index Technical Outlook: Still Within the Range
S&P 500 Index Technical Outlook: Still Within the Range
2022-11-03 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude