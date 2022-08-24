 Skip to content
EUR/USD Latest: Russian Gas Shock and a Hawkish Fed Weigh on the Euro
2022-08-24 10:45:00
Dollar Responds to Revived Recession Fears but VIX Doesn’t Extend Its Jump
2022-08-24 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retesting the 200-day Again
2022-08-24 13:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Buoyed by Black Sea Bottlenecks, OPEC+ and API
2022-08-24 07:32:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-08-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Rethink Wall Street Exposure as Prices Fall
2022-08-24 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Pivots Back for Resistance Test
2022-08-23 16:40:00
Gold and Silver Prices Down for 6 Days. Will Support Hold Before Jackson Hole?
2022-08-23 03:30:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Rattled by UK PLC Woes and USD Strength
2022-08-24 09:23:00
British Pound Recovers as US Dollar Pauses Ahead of Fed Symposium. Will GBP/USD Rally?
2022-08-24 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-08-24 11:50:00
Japanese Yen Holds Ground Against US Dollar as Fed Forum Nears. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-24 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retesting the 200-day Again

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil testing the 200-day moving average again
  • Price seen as likely to back off here, but may put in bullish pattern after

WTI crude oil is once again testing the 200-day moving average after falling beneath it to start the month. The first test on August 11th solidified the widely-watched average as resistance after it took little time to turn lower upon touching it.

This morning oil traded above it, but at the time of this writing it is back below. It will be worth nothing whether it can stay above on a daily closing basis. If we get another rejection after the earlier month failure then oil is likely to turn lower in the near-term at the least.

It could, however, be a short-lived bout of weakness as there is potential for an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the early month low and mid-month low acting as the left shoulder and head, respectively. It is of course way to early to say whether this will happen, but worth keeping on the radar.

Even if oil were to climb above the 200-day for the outlook to turn more positive it will need to maintain a rally, and ideally turn the area immediately around 95 into a level of support through a successful test on a pullback.

For now, keeping an eye on how things play out at the 200-day, it could offer up a short opportunity for the short-term trader. And as outlined a bullish pattern may come into play later. Either way the 200-day is exerting its influence at the moment and will be a focal point for the market.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

crude oil daily chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

