US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Ukraine War, FOMC, WTO Meeting
2022-06-14 06:30:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: WTI Rally Stalls- Pullback Levels
2022-06-14 19:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Falling Apart, but May Bounce Soon
2022-06-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC
2022-06-14 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD May Break 1,800 on FOMC
2022-06-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: 50bps Rate Hike Off the Table as UK Unemployment Rises?
2022-06-14 08:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; June Fed Meeting Preview
2022-06-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: WTI Rally Stalls- Pullback Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Near-term Trade Levels

  • Crude Oil updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • WTI price breakout stalls ahead of 2022 high-close - risk for pullback within uptrend
  New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide
Crude oil prices surged more than 33% off the April lows with WTI now within striking distance of the yearly highs. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here near-term and we’re looking for a breakout of the weekly opening-range for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly technical chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Daily - USOil Technical Outlook - CL Short-term Trade Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: Crude oil prices are trading within the confines of a ascending channel formation with price turning from the upper parallel this week. The focus remains constructive while above confluent support at 114.80-115.47- a region defined by the 2011 high, the objective June open and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March decline. A topside breach / close above the yearly high-day close at 124.76 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards 2008 high-week close / March high at 129.29/41. Subsequent topside objectives eyed at the upper parallel (currently near ~132) and the 2008 high day close at 138.74.

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 240min

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 240min - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Short-term Trade Forecast

Notes: A closer look at oil price action shows WTI consolidating within a rising wedge formation with the weekly opening-range taking shape just below the 124.76 resistance zone. A break below the weekly range-lows would look to challenge key support at 114.80-115.47- look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a close below needed to suggest a larger pullback may be underway towards the June lows at 111.21 and the lower parallels. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% retracement at 104.66.

Bottom line: The crude oil price breakout is stalling just ahead of the March high-close and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the risk rises here for a pullback within the uptrend while below 124.76. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to 114.80 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support with a close above the monthly range highs needed to mark resumption. Review my latest Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast for a closer look at the long-term WTI technical trade levels.

Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

