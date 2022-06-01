News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Is the EUR/USD Bear Market Rally Coming to an End?
2022-06-01 09:30:00
Crude Oil Dips on OPEC Plans to Ditch Russia and US Dollar Firms. New Highs for WTI?
2022-06-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside
2022-06-01 12:30:00
Crude Oil Dips on OPEC Plans to Ditch Russia and US Dollar Firms. New Highs for WTI?
2022-06-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2022-06-01 07:30:00
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Momentum Stalls Ahead of NFP
2022-06-01 11:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Faces First Test
2022-05-31 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-31 14:00:00
Euro Sinks as US Dollar Gains on Inflation Fears Boosting Yields. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-31 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Highlights:

  • WTI sharp reversal around March 24 high puts it at risk of declining
  • Pullback could bring Dec ’21 trend-line into play around $104-106

WTI crude oil (CL) started the U.S. week (holiday on Monday) with a sharp move higher, putting the front month contract two cents away from $120 per barrel. The reversal lower to close the session in the red, though, suggests we will see more weakness ahead in the near-term.

The reversal in of itself was significant, but really what makes it an important event is the levels it occurred around. The March 24 high at $116.64 wasn’t maintained and yesterday’s high was just above a top-side parallel that ties in with the Dec ’21 trend-line.

This makes for an interesting set-up – sharp reversal around key levels. On that the outlook is lower for oil in the near-term, perhaps down to the trend-line from the end of 2021. This would require a decline to around the $104-106 level, depending on how long it takes to reach that point.

Given the sharp reversal and general volatility of crude oil, it shouldn’t take long to trade off hard if the downside scenario is going to play out. Shorts are appealing as long as yesterday’s high at 119.98 isn’t breached on a daily closing basis.

Existing longs from lower levels may be best served by buttoning up trailing stops. Fresh longs appear to be at significant risk here unless the aforementioned breakout above yesterday’s high can occur. Then the highs from early March at $130.50 could come into play.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

crude oil daily chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Faces First Test
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Faces First Test
2022-05-31 19:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Plunges into Pivotal Range
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Plunges into Pivotal Range
2022-05-31 16:15:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Pending Oil Price Breakout- WTI Levels
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Pending Oil Price Breakout- WTI Levels
2022-05-26 15:00:00
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Lines & Levels to Watch
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Lines & Levels to Watch
2022-05-25 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude