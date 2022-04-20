News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
EUR/USD Update - Popping Higher on Hawkish ECB Comments
2022-04-20 11:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?
2022-04-20 17:07:00
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening
2022-04-20 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-20 13:00:00
Netflix Plunges Over 20% on Huge Miss on Subscribers: Q1 Earnings Report
2022-04-19 20:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sinks on Hawkish Bullard Comments
2022-04-20 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Weighs Yields, US Dollar, Fed Path Amid Crude Oil Pullback
2022-04-20 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Rates, Stocks
2022-04-19 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
USDJPY Prints a Fresh 20-Year High as the BoJ Buys More Bonds
2022-04-20 08:04:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Crude Oil Outlook:

  • Crude oil prices have declined sharply over the past two sessions, falling back below their one-month moving average (daily 21-EMA) in the process).
  • Volatile two-way price action remains likely as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is set to enter its third month.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices have a mixed bias in the near-term.

US Supply Up, OPEC+ Down

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the cusp of entering its third month, energy markets have endured another wave of increased volatility. But the news flow around oil has been conflicting to say the least, and it may be a bad omen for crude oil prices that it has not been able to sustain a rally on the back of not only a technical breakout, but signs that oil supply is coming in lower than previous estimates.

While in recent weeks news has emerged that the US has increased its oil production and supplies available to the market, yesterday’s and today’s decline in crude oil prices has been marked by what should have been a bullish catalyst: OPEC+ produced less oil in March than expected. Failure by oil prices to rebound amid news of weaker supply suggests that the recent bullish breakout attempt may fail, setting up a return to the recent lows established at the start of April.

Oil Volatility, Oil Price Correlation Whipsaws

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility. However, in an environment characterized by geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices continue to broadly follow movements in oil volatility.

OVX (Oil Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (April 2021 to April 2022) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?

Oil volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, OVX, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of oil as derived from the USO option chain) was trading at 53.68 at the time this report was written, having recently rebounded from its lowest levels since late-February. The 5-day correlation between OVX and crude oil prices is -0.07 while the 20-day correlation is +0.72. One week ago, on April 13, the 5-day correlation was -0.67 and the 20-day correlation was +0.79.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (October 2020 to April 2022) (Chart 2)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?

A reconstituted triangle pattern suggests that crude oil prices are seeing meager bullish momentum after a topside breakout last week. While not textbook, a potential evening star candlestick pattern emerged between Friday and Tuesday, indicating that the bullish breakout effort will fail. But for a few days in early-March, crude oil prices have largely remained between the 61.8% and 100% Fibonacci extension levels measured from the November 2020 low, October 2021 high, and December 2021.

Bearish momentum is beginning to set back in, oil prices below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope (which is not yet in bearish sequential order). Daily MACD is on the verge of dropping below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics failed to reach overbought territory and are turning lower. A move back towards recent lows near 94.42 (61.8% Fibonacci extension of the aforementioned measurement) is possible in the near-term.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (March 2008 to April 2022) (Chart 3)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?

On the weekly timeframe, it remains clear that that bullish momentum has stalled. While crude oil prices are back above their weekly 4-, 8-, and 13-EMAs, weekly MACD is on the cusp of issuing a sell signal (albeit above its signal line) and weekly Slow Stochastics are continuing to trend lower towards their median line. It still remains preferred to “focus on lower-term timeframes (4-hour, daily)…for the foreseeable future.”

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST (April 20, 2022) (CHART 4)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 60.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.55 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 13.42% higher than yesterday and 7.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.83% lower than yesterday and 2.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-20 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising US Real Yields Undercut Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rising US Real Yields Undercut Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-04-19 19:10:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Holding Strong Around Multi-year Highs
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Holding Strong Around Multi-year Highs
2022-04-19 13:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Watch EUR/USD, Setback Could Be Near
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Watch EUR/USD, Setback Could Be Near
2022-04-18 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude